Dana White Reveals UFC 303: Conor McGregor Vs Michael Chandler Has Already Broken Major Records; Details Inside

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is gearing up to return to the octagon after almost three years this summer at UFC 303. The Notorious last competed in the year 2021 against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 for the third time.

The fight concluded abruptly; Dustin Poirier started to snipe Conor McGregor's leg with powerful low keys. As a result, Mystic Mac snapped his leg at the end of round one, the referee and doctor called off the match, and Diamond was announced as the winner of the third battle.

Fight fans are highly anticipating Conor McGregor's return to the octagon as a couple of days back, 155-Pound-King announced he is going to break his record of highest gates.

At the UFC St Louis Press Conference, Dana White slammed the long-time rival President of Showtime Boxing, who claimed in 2023, UFC has never crossed the 20 million mark gate in its history, and Showtime Boxing has done it thrice since April.

In 2023, at the Canelo vs Charlo presser, Stephen Espinoza said, "This event will generate gate money from ticket sales of over 20 million. Our third $20million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective, the UFC has never made a 20 million gate in its entire history. We've done it three times since April."

Dana White was asked about Espinoza's comment and update on Conor McGregor's UFC 303 card.

White said, "Who gives a flying f**k what Espinoza thinks. Where is Espinoza? Who gives a sh*t." While talking about UFC 303 gates, Dana White said, "It's already way over twenty million."

According to UFC CEO Dana White, UFC 303 headlined Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler has already managed to cross the mark of highest gates in UFC history.

Highest Gate in UFC History

UFC 303 has broken all records of gates by crossing the mark of 20 million gates. Conor McGregor has managed to break his previous record of highest gates. Here is the list of the 10 highest gates in UFC history.

1. UFC 205: Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor - $17,700,000

2. UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor - $17,188,895

3. UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill - $16,508,823

4. UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 - $15,759,800

5. UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera - $14,142,904

6. UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - $12,400,000

7. UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane - $12,150,000

8. UFC 129: Georges St-Pierre vs. Jake Shields - $12,075,000

9. UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 - $11,943,363

10. UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 1 - $11,562,807

