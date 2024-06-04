Dana White Reveals UFC Is ‘Working on the BMF Title’ Fight for Max Holloway

Remember the BMF title? It wasn't supposed to last. Debuting in 2019 as a one-time fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, the "baddest motherf**ker" title was a wild card.

Jorge Masvidal won it first by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244. However, the belt made a comeback at UFC 291. Justin Gaethje claimed it by knocking out Dustin Poirier.

Gaethje, then, defended the title against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Holloway secured a last-second knockout to take the belt. Now, UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that plans for Holloway's next BMF title fight are in the works.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation for this exciting matchup.

The BMF title fight is in the works!

Dana White recently shared some exciting news at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. He confirmed that the promotion is actively planning Max Holloway’s next BMF title fight. “We’re working on the BMF title right now,” White stated. “No, it doesn’t rub me [the wrong way] at all, I love that people love that belt and want to fight for it – I love it.”

White’s enthusiasm was palpable as he continued, “Yeah, we’re working on a lot of stuff right now. Obviously, we’ve got The Sphere coming up, we’ve got Madison Square Garden, we got a lot of big fights coming up around that time, we’ll get it figured out.”

In the mix for Holloway’s next opponent is featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria hasn’t been shy about calling out Holloway , demanding that the BMF title also be on the line.

He, not so long ago sent a bold message to Holloway, stating, “As I’ve said many times before, I will be the first to knock out Holloway. Let’s keep this simple: Do you want to fight? If the answer is yes, there's nothing more to discuss. Bring my belt and your pillow.”

Dana White’s confirmation that the promotion is actively working on it has only heightened the anticipation. Will it be a match with a returning star like Conor McGregor? Or perhaps a fresh challenge from a rising contender? But who do you think deserves a shot at the BMF title?