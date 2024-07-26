Dana White Reveals UFC’s Multi-Platform Broadcast Strategy Post-ESPN; Echoing NBA and NFL Deals

What’s next for the UFC after its ESPN deal ends in 2025? UFC CEO Dana White has big plans. He suggests a future similar to that of the NBA and NFL. Could UFC fights air on multiple networks? White thinks so. “Who knows? We could end up on multiple channels,” he told CNBC.

Imagine watching the UFC on Disney, NBC, or Amazon Prime. Exciting, right? White’s vision includes all levels of UFC fights. From Contender Series to pay-per-views, they could be on different platforms. This strategy might change how fans watch the UFC forever. Ready to dive into White’s plans for the UFC’s broadcast future?

Is this the end for UFC on ESPN?

Dana White's vision for the UFC's broadcasting future is both ambitious and reflective of current trends in sports media. "It's going to depend on how all these other rights play out," White shared during his CNBC interview. He drew parallels to recent deals by major leagues like the NBA, which just secured an 11-year contract spanning multiple networks.

"The NBA was a big deal. Who's going to get them? Who's not? It could determine where we end up," he explained, suggesting a similar multi-platform destiny for the UFC.

Moreover, White is optimistic about the variety of UFC content finding a home across different channels. "Yeah, I could definitely see the UFC streamed on multiple networks. We have a lot of different levels of fights, whether it’s Contender Series, Fight Nights, or pay-per-view. They could end up on multiple platforms," he stated, considering the diverse range of events, from Contender Series to pay-per-views, that could benefit from broader exposure.

Transitioning from the boardroom to the octagon, the conversation shifts to the immediate future of UFC events. The spotlight is on UFC 304, where interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will clash with No. 4-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes.

White underscored the significance of this bout, revealing that the winner will absolutely take on the victor of the Jones vs. Stipe Miocic clash next. This statement not only raises the stakes for the fighters but also heightens fan anticipation for the unfolding championship saga.

Cejudo weighs in: Pereira vs. Paul can happen?

Henry Cejudo has stirred up excitement with his take on a potential showdown between UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. On his Pound4Pound Podcast, Cejudo suggested that Dana White might just be tempted by the matchup .

"Pereira would hurt him, like you see Pereira going up against heavyweights," Cejudo remarked, hinting at the devastating power Pereira could bring into the ring. He added, "If Dana White will give a guy like Alex Pereira the bag to freaking pretty much wipe him out, I think I can see Dana White allowing Alex Pereira to take out the dirty work."

The former two-division champion believes this fight could be a lucrative move for the UFC, blending massive pay-per-view potential with a chance to silence Jake Paul. "Will the fight with Alex Pereira happen? Dana White just has to say yes," Cejudo concluded.

What do you think? Will we see UFC fighters on multiple networks, and could Jake Paul step into the ring with Alex Pereira?