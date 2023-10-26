Dana White reveals Vince McMahon tried to f**k with him for no reason before calling him ‘Michael Jordan of the business world’

WWE's former chairman and UFC’s CEO Dana White now find themselves under the same roof, as both entities are owned by Endeavour. Furthermore, they are jointly listed in the market under the name TKO Group. In a recent discussion, UFC’s CEO Dana White opened up about his relationship with WWE’s former chairman, Vince McMahon.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Vince McMahon acknowledged that his relationship with Dana White in the past wasn’t favorable. McMahon claimed that on numerous occasions in the past, White attempted to interfere with him. Moreover, McMahon went on to explain that such incidents belong to the past, and now, his relationship with Dana White has undergone a transformation. Likewise, he emphasized that their current dynamic differs significantly from their history.

Dana White said “Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy,” said White. “It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner.”

All you need to know about Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is considered one to revolutionize the industry of pro wrestling. He was the one who localized the business and made global phenomenon. McMahon working in the industry for almost four decades now.

Recently, Vince McMahon sold his company to Ari Emanuel founder and CEO of Endeavor he later merged WWE and already owned the number one MMA organization in the world UFC.

Vince McMahon is serving as the executive chairman of the TKO group. Recently according to some reports, Vince McMahon was removed from the creative team of WWE by the CEO of the company himself and now Triple H has full control over WWE’s creative decisions.

McMahon is 78 years old he also appeared on WrestleMania 38 and was stunned by his all-time greatest rival on screen Stone Cold Steve Austin.

