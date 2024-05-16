Dana White Rewards Fast-Food Worker Who Refused to Quit His Job for USD 100k

Ever seen someone turn down a quick $100k? This weekend, a fast-food worker did just that at El Pollo Loco. Dana White, UFC's head honcho, stumbled upon this rare act of integrity. Intrigued? White's also the guy who recently got a FedEx driver fired for carelessly tossing packages.

His Instagram is the stage for these dramas. Now, back to our fast-food hero. Refusing to abandon his team for a tempting stack of cash, he caught White's eye. What did Dana do? Well, his response might surprise you. Could you pass up such an offer?

Dana White salutes worker's teamwork

Over the weekend, a gripping scene unfolded at an El Pollo Loco drive-thru when Prop God, a known sports gambling influencer, pulled up with a life-changing proposition. Waving a thick stack of cash, he aimed his camera at the unsuspecting worker and said, "This is yours if you quit right now." Unfazed, the worker calmly declined, "I'm good."

As the influencer persisted, the worker explained, "There's only three people here today, otherwise... I don't want to leave them suffering." Even when Prop God sweetened the deal, suggesting he could leave a couple of grand for his coworkers on his way out, the worker stood his ground, adding, "I'd still feel bad."

This act of loyalty didn't go unnoticed. Dana White, always on the lookout for a good story, came across the video. Moved by the worker's integrity, White decided to step in.

Through an Instagram post, he declared, "That kid's got integrity. He’s a good human. He cared that his coworkers would have suffered. I’m giving him 15k for being a BAD ASS SOLID HUMAN." In classic White fashion, he made good on his word, and the worker received a hefty reward for his steadfast morals.

This isn't the first time White's actions on social media have sparked headlines. Just earlier that week, he had shared another video capturing a FedEx driver mishandling packages. FedEx ultimately issued an apology and fired the driver.

In a world of instant gratification and "get rich quick" schemes, would you be the worker who sticks with your team or the one tempted by a suitcase full of cash?

