Dana White Rules Out Conor McGregor’s UFC Octagon Return in the Coming Months: ‘None of the Above'

Dana White provided a disappointing update on Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon after the UFC pullout. In a recent interview with Robbie Fox, White revealed the Irishman won’t return in August, September, and October.

Hence, the Irish fighter’s return is expected to be delayed and fans might have to wait until as long as December to see him back in action. UFC 310 is the pay-per-view set to take place in December.

Dana White shares update on Conor McGregor’s return

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was canceled as the UFC 303 main event and Dana White announced Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 as the new headliner.

In a recent interview, White was asked by Robbie Fox whether the Irishman could return in August, September, or October. The UFC CEO replied, “None of the above.”

Conor McGregor was set to make his first octagon appearance at UFC 303 after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in 2021. However, he suffered a pinky toe injury, forcing him out of the scheduled welterweight fight against Michael Chandler.

The injury was reportedly not serious and the former two-division champion was expected to return soon. White, though, has poured cold water over those hopes.

His comments reveal that November or December are the vacant dates for a McGregor return in 2024. UFC 309 in November at the Madison Square Garden is expected to be headlined by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Hence, UFC 310 in December remains the only hope of McGregor’s return in 2024. Michael Chandler is expected to stay as McGregor’s opponent.

Jon Anik expects Conor McGregor to fight twice in 2024

While Conor McGregor’s return remains clouded, Jon Anik expects the Irishman to fight twice in 2024. Anik shared his opinion in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, saying,

“I fully expect him to compete in 2024 to come back at a high level, fight twice in eight months. I know it sounds ridiculous and super ambitious to some people. But I just know the mixed martial arts athlete within there.”

An active Conor McGregor is perhaps the best thing that can happen to the UFC and the sport of MMA in general. That said, ‘The Notorious’ will soon turn 36 and is getting past his fighting prime.

