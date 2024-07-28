Dana White Savagely Fires Undefeated Fighter During UFC 304 Press-Conference

Dana White showed Muhammad Mokaev the exit door from the UFC during the UFC 304 press conference. The UFC 304 fight against Manel Kape was Mokaev’s last fight in his UFC contract and he won it via decision.

White, however, claimed during the UFC 304 press conference that the matchmakers are not happy with Mokaev. He further hinted that the UFC won’t resign Mokaev and he should join other promotions like the PFL.

Dana White fires Muhammad Mokaev after UFC 304

Dana White, who recently announced the UFC’s post-ESPN broadcast plannings , showed his savage side during the UFC 304 press conference. The UFC CEO claimed Muhammad Mokaev won’t resign despite his win against Manel Kape.

Speaking about the undefeated flyweight prospect, White said during the press conference, “Yeah, the matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons, and not just because [of his fighting style] there’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this in this business.”

White added, "There are a lot of guys that fight with that type of style, but it’s a lot more than just that. He’s not under contract anymore. I think the PFL is going to get a great, undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

The UFC release is bad news for Mokaev as PFL doesn’t have a flyweight or even a bantamweight division, meaning his only option is to fight in the featherweight division.

Mokaev could also join Bellator, who doesn’t have a flyweight division either. Hence, Mokaev might need to fight in the bantamweight division, where Patchy Mix is currently a dominant champion. Hence, Mokaev certainly doesn’t have a plethora of options in his hands and the release is seemingly a power move by Dana White.

Muhammad Mokaev’s antics could be reason behind Dana White’s decision

Muhammad Mokaev got involved in a pre-fight brawl with Manel Kape in the fighters’ hotel. That certainly didn’t help with the UFC’s image. Mokaev also had controversial moments during the fight.

He tried grabbing Manel Kape’s shorts and pulling them down. Mokaev was given a stern warning by referee Mike Beltran as a result.

These factors might have played a part in Dana White’s decision, with the UFC CEO also claiming about matchmakers’ dissatisfaction. Mokaev is still only 23 and looks to have a bright career in the promotion.

