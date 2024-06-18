Dana White Says Conor McGregor May Never Fight Again After UFC 303 Withdrawal: ‘Conor’s Going to Be 36 in July'

Dana White is uncertain about Conor McGregor’s fighting future following the Irishman’s UFC 303 withdrawal. McGregor pulled out of his scheduled UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler due to an undisclosed injury.

No new date for the fight has yet been announced. Many fans and experts are skeptical whether ‘The Notorious’ will actually fight ever again in the UFC. White has added fuel to the fire of rumors with his latest comments.

Dana White addresses Conor McGregor’s fighting future

Conor McGregor is the richest athlete to ever feature in MMA. He acquired tremendous wealth from his 2016 boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather. He also has several business ventures, including Proper 12 whiskey.

Dana White reckons such riches make his future uncertain. He compared McGregor’s situation to Jon Jones, and the UFC CEO is unsure when McGregor will ever fight again.

White said on The Jim Rome Show, “Conor’s going to be 36 in July. He’s got plenty of money, and I don’t ever think that guys like that—Jon Jones, who knows?

The UFC CEO added, “Maybe he’ll fight again. Maybe he won’t. Conor McGregor- Maybe he’ll fight again; maybe he won’t.” He added, “You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know when you’re going to see them again.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a gruesome leg break at UFC 264. His scheduled UFC 303 return has been canceled. Reports suggest McGregor’s injury is not serious, and a new date could be announced soon.

However, White’s perspective has to be taken into account. The Irishman will soon be past his athletic prime. He also doesn’t need to fight for a paycheque, meaning his future hangs in the balance.

Dana White reflects on Conor McGregor’s return

Dana White has vowed not to promote Conor McGregor’s return until the former two-division champion is healed.

He said on The Jim Rome Show that a decision will be made once the landscape is clear. Hence, immediate news might not be available for fans.

