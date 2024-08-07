Dana White Says Tom Aspinall ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ to Fight Jon Jones Over Stipe Miocic: ‘These Guys Deserve to Fight Each Other'

Dana White thinks that Tom Aspinall ‘doesn’t deserve anything’! Well, with the UFC heavyweight division shrouded in mystery, the UFC head honcho’s recent statements are sure to rile up the entire community. With Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall being the undisputed and interim champions of the division, a fight between them is the most common outcome. However, instead of fighting Aspinall, Jon Jones has signed up for a fight against Stipe Miocic.

While such a decision has the fans rooting for Aspinall, Dana White thinks it is not yet time. Speaking with Kevin Iole in an exclusive interview, White stated that Aspinall is currently working his way up to the top. White opined, “He’s climbing up the ladder. Everyone says, ‘He deserves this and he deserves that.’ The dude doesn’t deserve anything. He looks great and he looks like he’s going to be the guy.”

However, White also seemed mightily impressed with how Aspinall was able to put off Curtis Blaydes in under one minute. The UFC head honcho termed Aspinall as ‘scary’ and also called him the ‘future of the heavyweight division.’ White then went on to say that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic deserve to fight each other. According to White, the duo are seasoned fighters in the UFC.

They have fought a lot of quality fighters and have won against them to prove their credibility. But everything did not seem sombre for Tom Aspinall. After Dana White made Aspinall a backup for the Jones vs Miocic fight, he also stated that the winner of the bout would definitely face the UFC interim heavyweight champion next. Well, this explanation sounds quite fair and simple right? Not actually.

In the same interview, Dana White predicted that this would be the last time Stipe Miocic would step inside the octagon. Having fought almost three years back, and suffering a loss to Francis Ngannou, Miocic is way past his prime. Thus, if by chance, Miocic pulls off an upset, wins the belt and retires, the situation will become even more complex for Aspinall.

And as for Jon Jones, even if he retains, there is no confirmation on whether he will continue to fight. In fact, rumors are heavily circulating about Jones hanging up his gloves after the Stipe Miocic fight. Thus, with things looking dark for Tom Aspinall, all he can do is wait. And for the fans, they need to keep a strict eye on the proceedings to find out what happens next.

