Dana White Sets One Condition for the Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones Fight to Take Place

Dana White has laid down the conditions for Alex Pereira to face Jon Jones. Pereira, who is currently the light heavyweight champion of the UFC, is in tremendous form. After winning his belt, Pereira has defended it twice already this year. And on both occasions, Poatan agreed to a last-minute offer. Initially, searching for a super fight for UFC 300, Dana White approached a number of superstars including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When everybody turned down his offer, it was Alex Pereira who stepped in to save the day. Fighting against Jamahal Hill, Pereira ate a groin kick nonchalantly and hit a thundering jab to Hill’s chin to knock him out in the first round itself. Cut to UFC 303, Conor McGregor was supposed to make his return against Michael Chandler. Unfortunately, ‘The Notorious’ injured his toe and pulled out of the fight.

Trying desperately to find a suitable last-moment replacement, Alex Pereira stepped in once again to save Dana White’s day. Pereira’s decision to come back within 120 days was surprising for a lot of MMA fans. However, this time too, Pereira got the better of Jiri Prochazka by head-kicking him to sleep early in the second round. Such a dominant display has garnered fans’ interest in an Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones superfight. When asked about the same, Dana White had an interesting condition.

Speaking on Kevin Iole’s YouTube channel, Dana White said, “I like Alex… Let Alex do what he’s doing in the division. And you know what? If he wipes out the entire division and we are sitting here, who’s next? Then let him move up to heavyweight and do some type of super fight there.”

Thus, it is clear that Dana White is not very keen on seeing Alex Pereira make a move to the heavyweight division right now. Poatan, on the other hand has expressed his wish to fight the heavyweights of the UFC and become the first ever UFC three division champion. But before doing so, Alex Pereira will have to prove himself against the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

While Ankalaev has taken a significant number of digs at the Poatan, the Brazilian does not seem to be bothered. As per Pereira’s update, he will be available to fight in November. And if Pereira does manage to beat Ankalaev, his route to the heavyweight division will become even shorter.

