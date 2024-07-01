Dana White Shares Honest Thoughts On Ryan Garcia's One-Year Ban Following Positive Drug Test

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s alleged PED usage controversy. The president of the UFC went on to defend the lightweight contender and believes it was a ‘tainted supplement’ that caused an issue for KingRy.

If anyone in the fight business possesses immense knowledge on the subject of PED usage, it is Dana White. The 54-year-old has gone through his personal trials and tribulations with several contenders within his organization, who have been reportedly taking said substances.

Dana White defends Ryan Garcia’s PED usage

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s latest fight against Devin Haney is considered a one-sided beatdown for The Dream. As fans applauded KingRy for the spectacular performance, the cheers did not last for long.

Ryan Garcia was accused of taking banned substances prior to his fight against Devin Haney. This revelation was brought forward by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) a few weeks after the bout.

As fans call out Ryan Garcia, the president of the UFC Dana White defends him. In the recent UFC 303 post-fight press conference, the CEO was questioned regarding his thoughts on the matter.

“He did not cheat,” says Dana White. The UFC president claims to believe in Ryan Garcia’s ignorance. The 54-year-old expressed that the lightweight contender took a ‘tainted supplement’ and had no ill intentions.

White claims that his team had intel on the situation, and believes it was a contaminated substance that did the trick. Whilst claiming it is ‘none of his business,’ Dana’s belief in the matter appears stern in regards to Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia has now received a one-year ban after testing positive for Ostarine. His win over Devin Haney was also overturned into a no-contest bout. The Dream currently has no losses on his record despite losing to KingRy.

Ryan Garcia reacts to Dana White defending him

Dana White believes Ryan Garcia to be innocent concerning his positive drug test controversy. Upon witnessing this, KingRy responds and backs the 54-year-old’s statement regarding the tainted supplement.

“Experts from all sports and categories understand I was cheated,” wrote Garcia on X(formerly Twitter). KingRy believes he was defrauded and was offered a tainted supplement without his knowledge.

Garcia took shots at critics and fans who claim otherwise. The professional boxer offers to take advice from experts in the field. In the later part of his tweet, Ryan advocates for Dana White’s statements concerning the positive drug test.

“You have to understand Dana White has real experts in this field,” concluded Ryan Garcia. It is clear to see that KingRy still stands by his innocence. He claims multiple times that he had no knowledge of the issue and was cheated on.

A rematch against Gervonta Davis was hyped up by Ryan Garcia. However, with the recent ban, fans are unsure about the lightweight contender’s career in the future.

