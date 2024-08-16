Dana White Shares Surprising Story About Friend Who Gambled and Lost USD 3 Million: ‘I’m Freaking Out, I Need You'

Dana White, the UFC head honcho, is well known for his fondness for gambling in premium Las Vegas casinos. Having garnered significant experience over the years, several of White's friends have often turned to him for help with gambling-related issues.

One such friend was a doctor from Florida. Driven by the urge to make quick and easy money, this friend decided to gamble. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out well for him, as he lost a staggering $3 million.

With no other options left, the friend desperately reached out to Dana White, pleading with him to help recover the lost money. In a recent exclusive interview with the FULL SEND PODCAST, White recalled the incident:

"So, I got this doctor friend who's in town... He invented something that he patented. So, he's got some money. So he calls me two days ago... he's like 'I lost $3 million man, I'm f***** freaking out.... I need you'. So, he's like 'I want you to play for me and win.'"

White then went on to reveal that he agreed to the request and was ready to take the bullet for his friends. However, whether White could really salvage the lost dollars was not revealed on the podcast. But White surely did educate and warn about the consequences of mindless gambling. Even after being an experienced campaigner in gambling, White claimed to have lost $6 million over the course of 20 years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shifting focus back towards the UFC, Dana White is facing the million-dollar question of when will Conor McGregor return to the UFC. While McGregor had earlier stated that he will surely return in 2024, Dana White did not confirm the same. On being asked the same question, White said to SportsNet that McGregor really wants to make an UFC return this year. But according to White, the possibilities of ‘The Notorious’ returning are very slim.

Interestingly, Dana White did not shut the door completely as he said, “Conor saying he wants to fight in December; we’ll see how it plays out.” As a matter of fact, McGregor had his chances of making a grand comeback this year.

With the main event of UFC 303 scheduled against Michael Chandler, ‘Mystic Mac’ pulled out of the fight. McGregor reported an injured toe that allegedly kept him from fighting. Thus, with clouds of doubt surrounding the comeback, it remains to be seen what trick Conor McGregor has left up his sleeves.

Advertisement