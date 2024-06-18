Dana White Shares Update on Michael Chandler’s Future After Conor McGregor Pulls Out of UFC 303

UFC fans were highly anticipating the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. "Mystic Mac" was all set to lock horns with the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in a five-round welterweight fight.

Unfortunately, the fight was canceled weeks before the UFC 303 pay-per-view. UFC CEO Dana White officially confirmed last week on Thursday that the rumors were true: Conor McGregor had pulled out of the fight after sustaining an injury during training camp for UFC 303.

Recently, Dana White had a fun chat with Jim Rome, where he was asked about the future of Michael Chandler now that Conor McGregor had pulled out of the UFC 303 main event against him.

Michael Chandler invested two years chasing a fight with Conor McGregor, and after coming so close to facing "Mystic Mac," the fight was canceled.

Dana White expressed, “Conor’s going to be 36 in July. He’s got plenty of money. I don’t ever think that guys like that, Jon Jones, who knows, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. Conor McGregor, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know if you’re ever going to see them again.”

White continued by saying he believes Michael Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor. He added that whatever Chandler wants to do, whether it’s getting a fight this summer or something else, the UFC will support him. White praised Chandler as one of the greatest athletes he has ever worked with, calling him a good human being whom he likes a lot. He assured that whatever Chandler wants to do, they will figure it out for him.

Dana White’s reaction to Conor McGregor’s pulling out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor's return was one of the most awaited moments for both the UFC and fight fans. The last time Mystic Mac was inside the UFC octagon was three years ago at UFC 264, where he locked horns with former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

The UFC 264 fight between Diamond and Notorious ended unfortunately, as by the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg. The injury was severe and forced McGregor to keep himself out of action for almost three years.

Fight fans were excited for the comeback of Mystic Mac at UFC 303. Sadly, Notorious sustained an injury once again and had to pull himself off the card.

Recently, Dana White talked to Sports Book Journal, where he broke his silence on Conor McGregor pulling out of the event.

Dana White expressed, “It’s the business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on I’m not going to talk about it until he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

The UFC worked to fix the UFC 303 card and handled the situation well. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira replaced Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event.

Alex Pereira is booked to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch for the championship gold.

