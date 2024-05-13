Dana White Slams Stephen Espinoza Over Revenue Jab as UFC Breaks Gate Record With Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Dana White's on a victory lap, and it's not just because UFC St. Louis was a hit. Records are already shattering as Conor McGregor gears up to face Michael Chandler. The live gate? A staggering $20 million and counting, a first for the UFC. But there's more to this story than just numbers.

Remember the McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing saga? Since then, UFC President Dana White and former Showtime Sports head Stephen Espinoza have been locking horns. Espinoza once mocked UFC's revenue capabilities—so how sweet is this record-breaking moment for Dana White? Can this event settle their long-standing feud?

Dana White couldn't care less about Stephen Espinoza

At a post-event press conference following UFC St. Louis, the interviewer couldn't help but dive into the buzz surrounding Conor McGregor's return. "Congratulations on what I assume will be UFC’s first 20 million dollar gate with Conor’s return? Is that true? Is it gonna break 20 million?"

The anticipation was palpable. Without missing a beat, Dana White confirmed, "It's already way over $20 million." But the conversation quickly shifted to a more contentious topic. The interviewer probed further, referencing a past jab from a rival promoter: "Is it a bit more satisfying cause I remember there was another promoter in Espinoza who said that UFC had never done a 20 million dollar gate. So is it fun to—"

This was a clear nod to Stephen Espinoza's previous remarks where he boasted, "That’s a rare feat in combat sports... This will be the third time in the last six months that we’ve done a gate of $20 million." He had also added, "To put that in perspective, UFC has never done a gate of $20 million in its entire history."

Dana White’s response was as direct as it was dismissive. "Who gives a flying f*ck what Espinoza thinks. Where is Espinoza? Who gives a sh*t?" His words cut through the previous claims with unmistakable disdain.

This fiery exchange underscored an ongoing rivalry that began back in 2017 during the promotional tour for McGregor versus Mayweather—an event co-promoted by both UFC and Showtime. Since then, White and Espinoza have often found themselves at odds, each quick to dismiss the other’s achievements and claims.

What do you think? Will the success of UFC 303 bring a new respect for the sport?