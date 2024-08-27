Dana White Tags Jon Jones in Unrelated Post Hitting Back at ‘Glazing’ Allegations

Dana White has clapped back at his haters for allegedly ‘glazing’ Jon Jones. It is a known fact that the UFC head honcho has a significant liking towards the UFC heavyweight champion. However, MMA fans did not seem to like the idea and have been constantly criticizing White for his comments. Well, the UFC head honcho seemed to have had enough of the hate comments. In a recent ESPN post that had nothing to do with MMA or UFC, Dana White randomly tagged Jon Jones.

A recent ESPN post acknowledged Dana White for for securing seats of 30 kids from a Youth Charity. But despite such a noble act, White was again pestered with comments related to Jon Jones. This seemed to be the breaking point for White. Taking to the comment section, Dana White randomly tagged the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion. He then went on to leave a snarky comment for his haters saying, “This word ‘Glaze’ just popped up outta nowhere like everyone says ‘Wild’ now. All this Glaze talk is WILD.”

Well, it is no secret that Dana White holds Jon Jones in very high regard. Despite not being ranked as the number one pound for pound fighter in the UFC recently, White mentioned that Jones is the GOAT. The UFC head honcho stated that ‘Bones’ has dominated his opponents over a significant period of time. Defeating the likes of Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Anthony Smith and more have proved that the fighting prowess of Jon Jones is next level.

Although Jones has been involved in several unwanted disputes regarding PED usage and more, Dana White does not want to pay much heed to them. However, not everyone is convinced with White. Speaking on the GOAT debate recently, Sean O’Malley opined that considering the latest developments, Jon Jones might not be the ultimate one in UFC. According to the bantamweight champion, Islam Makhachev has shown significant success to be called as the best UFC fighter in recent times.

Sean O’Malley also mentioned that Jones has been sprodiac in his activities lately, whereas Makhachev has been constantly proving himself by beating the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. As a matter of fact, Jones has been facing a whirlwind of accusations for ducking the fight against the UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. Having already announced his retirement from the UFC, it is very much likely that ‘Bones’ will remain as the ‘GOAT’ for Dana White for a long time until someone manages to break his belief.

