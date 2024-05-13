Dana White Takes Dig At Vince McMahon While Hinting At Possibility of UFC Fighters Appearing In WWE

Ever since WWE and UFC have come under Endeavor’s TKO Group, there have been constant talks about UFC fighters appearing in WWE shows and vice versa. But it hasn’t happened so far.

But now, UFC President and CEO Dana White has said that it can happen. He addressed this during a press conference after Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. However, he raised the eyebrows by taking the name of Vince McMahon in his statement.

Dana said that he now doesn’t feel like having any issues with UFC fighters competing in the WWE because Vince McMahon “isn’t around to f*ck him."

“Listen, some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about doing a WWE match or whatever it is. I don't have a problem with that. I mean, I didn't have a problem with that when Vince was consistently fucking me for no reason, and now that that's not the case anymore, I obviously would absolutely do it,” Fightful Select quoted Dana White.



What’s the history between Vince McMahon and Dana White?

The two business honchos have never been the best of friends in the past 20 years. Dana White has time and again said that he has had issues with Vince in the past. He has appreciated working with Triple H and former co-chairperson Stephanie McMahon but has not spoken cordially about Vince McMahon.

However, when the UFC and WWE came under the umbrella of the TKO group, both business rivals kept their pasts behind them and came together. Dana White had spoken about their union last year when the historic deal with Endeavor Group took place.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” said White. “He tried to f--- me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f--- me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince,” SI.com quoted Vince McMahon. And not just this, Dana White went on to call Vince McMahon a “savage” guy, terming him the Michael Jordan of the business world.

So, now that the two wrestling promotions are together, we might see Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor, or Dustin Poirier in the WWE.

