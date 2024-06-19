Dana White Talks About Michael Chandler’s Future After Conor McGregor UFC 303 Fight Called Off: ‘We’ll Do Whatever He Wants’

The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 is off. What’s next for Michael Chandler? The highly anticipated bout was Chandler's dream. He often said he manifested this fight. Chandler, a top-tier athlete, has been eagerly waiting.

Fans were excited to see him face McGregor. But McGregor's injury changed everything. Now, Chandler faces a tough decision. Should he wait for McGregor? Or should he fight someone else this summer?

Dana White, UFC CEO, offers full support. White says, “We’ll do whatever he wants.” Chandler’s future is uncertain, but the UFC stands by him.

Will Chandler wait for McGregor's return?

Michael Chandler has been waiting for the chance to fight Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, with McGregor's injury forcing the cancellation of UFC 303, Chandler's dream match is on hold again. During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dana White shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor,” White said. “Whatever he wants to do. If he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. He’s a good human being and I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll figure out for him.”

Chandler now faces a tough decision . Should he keep waiting for McGregor, or should he take another fight this summer? White emphasizes that the UFC will support Chandler’s choice, whatever it may be.

Chandler honors his commitment

Despite the disappointment of not fighting at UFC 303, Michael Chandler is staying true to his word. Championship Rounds tweeted a video of Chandler announcing that he will still attend the event as a fan. Chandler emphasized his commitment, saying, "Just six days ago, it was [Conor] McGregor vs. [Michael] Chandler. It's [UFC 303] my card. It was my card whenever I signed the bout agreement...that I would be at UFC 303."

He continued, "I made a promise, I made a commitment, and that commitment still stands because your word is your bond and without your word, you are no good."

Chandler concluded by stating, "The definition of integrity is doing what you say you’re going to do, without fail. So yes, I will be at UFC 303. No, I will not be fighting at UFC 303, but I’m going to see through to my commitment."

What do you think Chandler should do next? Should he wait for the McGregor fight or take on a new challenge this summer?

