Dana White Teases Conor McGregor UFC Return With Subtle Hint During Instagram Live

Dana White will be delivering some ‘Conor McGregor news’ coming soon! During one of his Instagram live sessions, the UFC head honcho reflected on the burning question that has kept the fans intrigued for almost three years now. He said, “We’ve got Conor news coming up.” With a failed UFC 303 return, the buzz around Mystic Mac’s return seemed to have transformed into frustration. With several rumors suggesting McGregor will be returning to the December PPV event, there has been no concrete indication of the same.

In the meantime, both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have teased a lot of dates that seemingly did not come to fruition. Right after McGregor’s decision to pull out of the UFC 303 main event, ‘The Notorious’ teased a return in August and September. Then, it was Michael Chandler who agreed to the timeline given by McGregor and even teased a matchup at The Sphere. However, the UFC Noche card is now sorted, and it looks highly unlikely that a last-minute change will be made.

Now, when Dana White stated that he has some news to deliver, most fans have interpreted it as a comeback announcement for the Irishman. While the narrative seems to be the most likely explanation, there are other possibilities as well. After becoming the owner of the BKFC promotion, McGregor has stated that he has only two matches left in his UFC contract. The former UFC double champ also said that once he is done with the UFC he will be fighting in the lightweight division of BKFC.

To add more intrigue to the narrative, McGregor recently posted a cryptic post hinting at his association with the BKFC by asking to ‘free’ the knuckles. Thus, White’s announcement might be something along similar lines. Just a couple of weeks prior, Dana White seemed unconvinced about Conor McGregor’s return to action.

He even confirmed that McGregor will not be fighting in 2024. Speaking on the presser of the ‘Dana White Contender Series’, the UFC head honcho mentioned, “We talked and he wants to fight… We'll figure it out. Not this year. He won't fight this year.”

Thus, it is evident that the situation regarding Conor McGregor is quite delicate and complicated at the moment. With several possibilities being played around with it remains to be seen what surprise Dana White has for the MMA fans. However, one thing is certain, even after so many years of inactivity, the aura of Conor McGregor still remains enough to drive the fans crazy all over the world.

