Dana White to Deliver Speech Ahead of Donald Trump Before His Nomination Acceptance at Republican National Convention

As the political season heats up, who says the worlds of sports and politics don't mix? This week, Dana White, the UFC's fearless leader, steps into a different kind of ring. He's slated to warm up the stage for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Why is a sports mogul speaking before a presidential nominee? Could this blend of sports fame and political spectacle sway voters? With the elections drawing near, every move on the campaign trail seems more pivotal than ever. Is this another knockout strategy by Trump's team to rally support?

Dana White to take center stage at Republican National Convention

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dana White is set to give a speech at next week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Excitingly, White's speech will come right before Donald Trump's, where Trump will accept the GOP nomination for this year's election. This timing highlights their close relationship and mutual support.

Trump and White’s friendship goes back years. Trump was one of the first high-profile figures to support the UFC. He saw potential in the sport when others didn’t. Trump offered the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City as a venue for UFC 30, helping the UFC stay afloat during tough times. This gesture sparked a lasting bond between the two.

Over the years, Trump has been a frequent guest at UFC events. Most recently, he attended UFC 302 in Newark, just two days after being found guilty of falsifying business records. Trump was also at UFC 299 in Miami, right after a rally in Georgia where he praised White.

"Dana White has done a great job. I hope he doesn't run for office against me. He's done a fantastic job. It's an easier business than politics," Trump joked.

Their friendship extends beyond the Octagon. White spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016, endorsing Trump’s presidential bid. This support has remained strong, and White’s upcoming speech at the convention is another testament to their alliance.

With the elections heating up, White’s speech is expected to draw significant attention. It’s a clear sign of the intertwining worlds of sports and politics. As the convention approaches, all eyes will be on White and Trump in Milwaukee.

Trump's 'Migrant League of Fighters' idea

Recently, Trump shared an intriguing tidbit at the Faith and Coalition press conference as part of his 2024 campaign . He recounted floating the idea of a "migrant league of fighters" to Dana White. “Did anyone ever hear of Dana White? He’s a legend, right, UFC, he’s a fantastic man.

I said, ‘Dana, why don’t you set up a migrant league of fighters?’” Trump joked. “I think the migrant guy might win, that’s how tough they are! He didn’t like that idea too much, but actually, it’s not the worst idea I’ve had.”

White responded to the viral comments at the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, clarifying, "It was a joke. I saw everybody going crazy online, but he did say that." This playful exchange highlights their unique and long-standing friendship.

With White's endorsement, what impact will this have on Trump's campaign? Will their bond influence the election outcome?