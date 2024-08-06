Dana White Urges Fighters to Evoke Strong Reactions From Fans: ‘If Everyone Boos You, That’s Awesome’

Are you a fan of the UFC? Ever wondered what makes a fighter truly memorable? Dana White, UFC President, believes it’s not just about winning. It’s about evoking strong reactions from fans. Why does White think being booed is better than being ignored?

Speaking to a panel with Wiz Khalifa, Steve-O, and Sloane Stephens, White shared his thoughts. “Embrace the hate,” he said. White argues that fighters need to make people care. Whether fans cheer or boo, it’s all good. What’s worse is indifference.

In a lively discussion with a panel featuring the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Steve-O, Dana White shared his unorthodox view on fan reactions within the UFC. "You have to embrace the hate too," White explained energetically. He passionately conveyed that being the subject of boos can be just as beneficial as being cheered.

"If you are the type of fighter who walks in and everyone boos you, that’s incredible; it's awesome," he stated, emphasizing the power of strong emotions from the crowd. Transitioning smoothly into other aspects of his tenure at UFC, White also touched upon Alex Pereira's impressive ascent through different weight classes.

He discussed Pereira’s potential move to the heavyweight division, contingent on clearing out his current competition. “Let Alex do what he’s doing in the division. If he wipes out the entire division and we are sitting here asking, ‘Who’s next?’ Then let him move up to heavyweight," White proposed, showcasing his strategic thinking about fighter progression.

Moreover, White expanded on his latest venture, PowerSlap, which he surprisingly declared to be his most successful endeavor, even surpassing UFC in terms of rapid growth and sponsor interest. "The most successful thing I have ever been a part of in a short amount of time," he boasted, reflecting his knack for turning controversial ideas into successful enterprises. This blend of sports management and promotion savvy underlines White's unique approach to leading the UFC and exploring new markets.

In a candid chat with journalist Kevin Iole, UFC President Dana White didn't hold back his thoughts on the current pound for pound rankings . He particularly took issue with Jon Jones being ranked third, emphatically stating, “Jon Jones is the number one pound for pound fighter in the world.”

White argued that the ranking decision-makers might not fully understand mixed martial arts. Despite the impressive performances of fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira, White remains steadfast in his support for Jones. He suggested that any criticism of Jones' top placement is more about personal dislike than his undeniable skill in the octagon. “It’s undebatable," White declared, showing his unwavering belief in Jones as the definitive best, controversies notwithstanding.

