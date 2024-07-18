Dana White Wants Every American to Be ‘Horrified, Disgusted, and Angry’ at Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting

Dana White is horrified by the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. After the news of Trump being shot circulated, mass tension broke out. Fortunately, it was revealed that the ex-POTUS was safe and currently out of danger. However, shortly after the news gained traction, several political personalities labelled the entire scenario as fake. One such person was the Aberdeen Mayor, Douglas Orr.

Orr claimed in a now-deleted Facebook post that the assassination attempt was staged. The Mayor even went on to say that the blood on Trump’s ears was a ‘self-inflicted scratch.’ Moreover, Orr also opined that such an incident was staged by Donald Trump to 'win the sympathy' of the voters. And looks like comments like these did not sit well with Dana White. Enraged at the ‘staged’ theory, White has called out people who are not condemning Trump’s assassination attempt.

Dana White wants every American to condemn Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

Dana White recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Speaking about the incident, the UFC head honcho stated that he received almost 350 texts. His wife woke him up from his sleep to narrate the news. This had him confused and after learning the horrifying details, White mentioned he was shell-shocked.

White further elaborated his thoughts on the matter saying, “And you know taking a shot at the president some of the things that are being said it's like this this is a former president and a candidate. I mean imagine if somebody took a shot at Biden or Obama or Clinton…it's like this is our president it's you know what I mean if it happened to anybody any of our presidents every American on Earth should be horrified by this and disgusted and upset and angry.”

Dana White took to his X account immediately after receiving the news of Trump being shot. Terming the ex-president as an ‘American Bada**’, White heaped praises on his good friend and prayed for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, the UFC head honcho also extended his support towards the ones affected by donating a hefty amount.

Dana White provides financial assistance to the ones affected in the shooting

The sudden sound of the gunshot with security rushing in to protect Trump created a mass hysteria among the crowd. Such a rush resulted in several people getting seriously injured. In a bid to help the ones affected, Donald Trump authorized an account asking for financial help. Dana White immediately obliged, donating a hefty sum of $50,000 to aid the needy.

Notable donations from Vivek Ramaswamy and Kid Rock also came in. While the former Presidential candidate Ramaswamy donated $30,000, Kid Rock chipped in with $50,000. The initiative was a huge success and garnered over $2 million in less than 24 hours. Thus, with things seemingly restoring to normal, it remains to be seen how the US Presidential elections pan out.

