Dana White Warns 10X Bigger Conor McGregor Could Face Similar End as Ronda Rousey

Dana White has a warning for Conor McGregor. Could he face the same fate as Ronda Rousey? McGregor, a massive star in MMA, is worth millions. Rousey, too, saw incredible success and wealth. But her career ended abruptly after a few losses. Is McGregor heading down the same path?

White thinks so. On Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, he shared his concerns. He believes McGregor's wealth and fame might lead to an early retirement. Will money be McGregor's downfall? This comparison to Rousey raises questions. Is history about to repeat itself?

Is McGregor about to pull a Rousey?

In his recent appearance on Shaq’s podcast*, UFC President Dana White shared his concerns about Conor McGregor's future in mixed martial arts, drawing an intriguing comparison to the career trajectory of Ronda Rousey. White didn't hold back on his thoughts.

“The Conor thing is, much like Ronda. So many opportunities fell on Ronda because of who she was...It ended up being her downfall, the money and everything else...She doesn't have to work, she doesn't have to do anything...Conor McGregor is 10x that," he explained.

Moreover, Dana White highlighted the sheer scale of McGregor’s off-ring success, suggesting it might overshadow his fighting career. "When that kind of money becomes involved in the fight business, it's tough, man,” White said, hinting at the possible distractions wealth can bring to a dedicated fighter.

ALSO READ: Will Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Fight Happen at UFC 306? Find out

Advertisement

It's been over 3 years since McGregor last stepped into the octagon and even longer since his last victory—a scenario eerily reminiscent of Ronda Rousey's final days in the UFC. After dominating women's MMA, Rousey faced back-to-back defeats and quickly transitioned away from fighting, propelled by her successes in Hollywood and various endorsements.

This comparison is particularly striking as McGregor, like Rousey, has expanded his brand far beyond the UFC. His ventures into whiskey and fashion, as well as his stint in professional boxing against Floyd Mayweather, have made him a global icon. However, these pursuits raise questions about his focus and readiness to return to the form that once made him the most feared fighter in the lightweight division.

McGregor eyes year-end return amid challenges

Conor McGregor is eyeing a dramatic return to the UFC by the end of the year , sparking both excitement and speculation among fans. "My comeback is scheduled for the end of the year sometime. The end of this year, closing out the show," McGregor revealed in a recent chat with ESPN.

Advertisement

His planned comeback comes after a toe injury forced him to bow out from a highly anticipated bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303—a fight that was not only set to be a showdown inside the octagon but also a coaching clash on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

Despite the setback, McGregor remains upbeat, saying, "And, you know, it is what it is. We take it on the chin, we rock on," highlighting his readiness to bounce back and close the year on a high note.

What do you think? Can McGregor avoid the pitfalls that ended Rousey's career? Share your thoughts in the comments below!