Dana White's feud with 'Weasel' Espinoza heats up over UFC's USD 20 million gate

The long-term heated saga between Showtimes Sports President Stephen Espinoza and CEO of UFC Dana White escalated even more and seems a never-ending cold war as on every possible occasion both promoters publicly pass statements on each other promotions.

History Between Dana White and Stephen Espinoza

Dana White and Stephen Espinoza Collabrated ones in 2017. The fight between two of the biggest stars in their following promotion Connor McGregor represented UFC and Floyd Mayweather jr represented Showtime Boxing it was one of the biggest combat events ever held on this planet both organizations made a maximum profit. Dana White was claiming this to be the No.1 Domestic PPV Seller of all time. On the other hand, Stephen Espinoza claimed it to be the No.2 Domestic seller of all time. Which later on escalated in the Cold War between Promoters.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White responded to each other at every possible stage recently at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Pre Fight Press Conference. Stephen takes a shot at UFC By Statically comparing both brands. He said “This will be the third time in the last six months we've done a gate of $20 million. UFC has never done a gate of 20 million dollars gate in its entire run.

Dana White's Brutal Dig at Showtime Sports President

There have been rumors for quite a time now about Showtimes Sports going off at the end of this year as their parent company Paramount Picture might discontinue them. Dana White Sarcastically reacted to these rumors and said “The news of Showtimes going off air is unfortunate. the guy who runs Showtime is a great human being. After the sarcastic dig, Dana White revealed his honest thoughts on it and he said “ F Espinoza it's time their Sh*y product is off-air

