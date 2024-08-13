D’Angelo Russell Shares Hilarious 3-Word Reaction to Steph Curry Comparison in Now-Deleted Tweet

Los Angeles Lakers point guard, D'Angelo Russell, found himself at the center of attention recently after a comparison was drawn between him and Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry.

The comparison arose after Curry’s scintillating performance in the Olympics, where he led the U.S. men’s basketball team to claim gold with an outstanding display against France.

A fan on social media drew parallels between Russell’s ability to get hot on the court and Curry’s recent Olympic showing. The tweet sparked a now-deleted response from Russell, captivating the online basketball community. "I humbly agree," Russell had written.

However, it's important to clarify that neither the original user’s comment nor Russell’s response suggested an equivalence between the two players. Instead, the focus was on their respective abilities to deliver exceptional performances at times. Russell demonstrated such potential during the 2023-24 NBA season, where he put his sharpshooting prowess with spectacular 3-point performances to display.

During the mentioned season, Russell had two notable games where he mirrored aspects of Curry’s performance. On one occasion, he went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls, and on another memorable night, he went 9-for-12 from deep in a 44-point showing against the Milwaukee Bucks.

But, it’s essential to acknowledge that Russell’s inconsistency remains a concern. While he played a significant role across 76 appearances in the 2023-24 regular season, his performance took a dip in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, raising questions about his reliability, especially in high-stakes games.

Advertisement

As the 28-year-old gears up for the upcoming season, uncertainties surround his future with the Lakers. Speculations about potential trades loom, but for now, Russell is expected to be a crucial part of the team’s plans for the 2024-25 season. The Lakers’ quiet offseason has left many with the impression that changes are needed to bolster their roster following their early exit from the playoffs in the previous season.

With the Lakers aiming for a deeper playoff run without major roster adjustments, the spotlight falls on Russell. If the team hopes to make strides without significant alterations, they may look to him to deliver Curry-like hot streaks throughout the upcoming campaign.

However, Russell could have stood along Curry’s stance, but the Golden State Warriors star had some impressive stats at Team USA’s final run for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

It was squared down to Steph, when the United States team won the gold medal for the fifth time in a row by defeating France 98-87 in the final. Curry played a big role in the victory by making four important three-point shots near the end of the game.

Advertisement

He scored 24 points, leading his team alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and LeBron James. Although France tried hard to catch up, the United States team showed their strength and skill to secure the win.

The game was tough, with France putting up a good fight, especially with standout performances from Victor Wembanyama and Guerschon Yabusele. They initially gave the crowd hope that France might turn the game around at one point, but Stephen Curry's impressive plays dashed their hopes. This win also made Kevin Durant the first men's basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals.

Also Read: Devin Booker Calls Steph Curry ‘The Best Shooter To Ever Live’ After Warriors Star Leads Team USA to Gold Medal in Olympics