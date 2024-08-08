Daniel Bryan Reveals if He Regrets Leaving WWE Before Triple H Replaced Vince McMahon: ‘I Never Disliked WWE’

Professional wrestling fans could never forget Daniel Bryan's underdog run in WWE. The sudden rise of Danie Bryan and his Yes moments is down in history as one of the most hyped and loved babyface storylines in the world of professional wrestling.

Daniel Bryan had a very bumpy career after the conclusion of his Yes Moment storyline at WrestleMania XXX, where he was crowned as the WWE’s undisputed champion after overcoming Triple H in a singles match and then defeating Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match.

The leader of Yes Moment sustained a brutal neck injury that forced him to end his in-ring career. Nearly two years in 2018, Daniel Bryan announced he had been cleared to compete; Daniel Bryan had a decadent run in WWE; and in the year 2021, Bryan decided to leave WWE and join AEW.

Recently, Daniel Bryan gave an interview to Gorilla Position, during which he was asked multiple questions about his WWE run and his AEW run, among other things. At one point, Bryan Danielson was asked whether he had any regrets about leaving WWE to join AEW.

Bryan was all clear about his status and expressed his take on the question if he has some regrets about leaving WWE for AEW in his prime. “Oh no, not at all. Obviously, things have changed for the better there, you know, substantially.

But how I view it is that I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing. There are a lot of people, and I think I’m one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW that’s more wrestling-focused as opposed to the drama-focused style. I like the idea that there’s an alternative.”

He further made it very clear and sound that he did not leave WWE because he disliked WWE or anything similar to that, as many other wrestlers who joined AEW had. He actually had a perfect relationship with WWE and still has friends there; the only reason for him leaving WWE was to be part of something that could improve the professional wrestling business and try to make an alternative, and he thought AEW was the best option.

CM Punk was another major former WWE champion signed in 2021, along with Bryan Danielson. However, CM Punk and AEW ended their relations on a sour note after CM Punk was fired from AEW and released from his contract. Punk’s AEW departure opened the door for him to return to WWE. He made his much-awaited debut last year and is currently having a five-star run there.

During the interview, Bryan was asked whether or not he is still connected to CM Punk after his AEW firing and his joining WWE again in a dramatic fall.

Bryan expressed, “Honestly, I haven’t spoken to him since before the decision was made as part of the disciplinary committee. I was advised that it’s best not to reach out to him because there are legal matters involved, and I’m not a lawyer. I’m not even a college graduate. So, that’s pretty much the last time we talked. I want to say it was the week before All In last year, or maybe just a little before that.”

