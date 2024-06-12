Daniel Cormier Addresses Controversy Surrounding Viral Video with Jon Jones, Clarifies Middle Finger Gesture

A new documentary series on Roku Channel named Fight Inc. showcases some major behind-the-scenes moments from UFC pay-per-views. Recently, a clip from UFC 285 went viral on the internet, where UFC commentator Jon Anik was seen conducting a telephone interview with Jon Jones.

During the interview, Jon Jones asked Jon Anik if former UFC champion and his biggest rival, Daniel Cormier, was with him at that moment. Anik revealed that DC was indeed standing next to him. Jon Jones then exchanged quick, kind words with Daniel Cormier, inquired about his health and expressed pride in what DC had achieved even after retiring from the sport.

Daniel Cormier appeared a bit uncomfortable while talking to his former rival Jon Jones. After the call ended, DC showed his middle finger to the camera. The clip has gone viral, and fans are expressing various opinions on Daniel Cormier’s gesture towards Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier has finally reacted to the viral clip on a recent episode on his YouTube channel. Cormier revealed that he didn’t intend to disrespect Jon Jones but found it odd to act like a close friend to Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier expressed, “Jon says 'hey can I speak to Daniel' which was very odd because Jon and I aren't great friends. We probably never will be great friends. And then the UFC pans to me and I flip him off. Guys I wasn't flipping off Jones. Everybody made a joke in the room afterwards and so I flipped the bird."

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had one of the most intense rivalries in the history of UFC; Bones and DC fought twice in their careers, and both times, Jon Jones defeated the former two-divisional champion.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones calling him a secondary champion

Jon Jones made his anticipated return to the UFC last year at UFC 285, competing against Ciryl Gane in the main event to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight championship. Bones showcased to the world why he is one of the best UFC fighters of all time after he submitted Gane in round one, capturing the UFC heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones was scheduled to defend his heavyweight championship for the first time in his reign last year at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately, Jones had to pull out of the fight at UFC 295 after he tore his pec in a training session days ahead of his championship defense match against Stipe Miocic.

Since Jones was injured, there has been a conversation on the internet about Jon Jones ducking young fighters like Tom Aspinall and picking easy fights like Stipe Miocic.

A couple of days ago, Jones responded to a hate comment on X and compared Tom Aspinall to Daniel Cormier, labeling them as "secondary champions" in his absence.

Daniel Cormier definitely didn’t like what Jon Jones had to say about him and reacted to his comment on his YouTube channel.

DC said, “It was Jones getting caught doing things he wasn't supposed to do, then getting stripped and removed from competition. It's not the same as Tom Aspinall. Jones was incapable of competing when I was champion due to illegal substances found in his body. It's time to stop lumping everything together, but sleight of hand is something Jon is very good at."

