Daniel Cormier Analyzes How Mike Perry Can Beat Jake Paul in Their July 20 Boxing Showdown: ‘He Possesses Enough Skills'

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Perry on July 20. Cormier reckons the fight could play out in one of two ways.

He claims Perry could win if he can apply his trademark pressure on Paul inside the squared circle. However, ‘DC’ thinks Perry could put himself in harm’s way if he is unable to adjust his movements.

Daniel Cormier predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Daniel Cormier believes Mike Perry has the potential to win against Jake Paul, provided Perry maintains his usual fighting style that has earned him success in BKFC. Cormier acknowledged that Jake Paul possesses significant punching power.

Addressing the possible outcomes of the fight, Cormier said on his YouTube channel:

“Can Mike Perry stalk him in the way that he stalks these guys in bare knuckle? And does the damage make Jake Paul start to question himself like he did to Luke Rockhold?”

Cormier added: “What we’ve learned about Jake is he possesses enough skills to cause problems for many in the boxing ring.” He noted that Paul is going to be bigger than Perry and will have more boxing experience, but questioned whether that would necessarily equate to a win.

The former two-division UFC champion concluded that he believes Mike Perry will win the fight. Cormier thinks Perry will make the fight just ugly enough to beat Jake. However, he also warned that if Perry's game plan isn't ideal, he could find himself in dangerous situations, and Jake Paul has the power to capitalize on those opportunities.

Mike Perry has become the face of bare-knuckle fighting. His constant pressure and never-give-up attitude have been too much to handle for combat sports stalwarts. Perry has registered BKFC wins against Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Michael Venom Page, and more.

However, pro-boxing is a different sport and whether Perry possesses the essentials of the sweet science remains to be seen. Jake Paul has been fine-tuning his skills in order to become a boxing superstar.

Jake Paul issues statement after Mike Perry fight announcement

Jake Paul was initially scheduled to face Mike Tyson on July 20 . A medical emergency forced ‘Iron’ out of the contest. He is now taking on Mike Perry and Paul announced his fight against ‘Platinum’, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“1 Mike, 2 Mikes, 3 Mikes, 4 . The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. 5 months until Tyson and I go to war. So in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar. I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

Jake Paul then confidently claimed that he’d eat BKFC’s face, Mike Perry. Paul also vowed to take on Conor McGregor in the near future.