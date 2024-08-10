Daniel Cormier Believes UFC Is Protecting 'Golden Goose' Alex Pereira From Magomed Ankalaev: ’They Actually Did It’

Former double champion Daniel Cormier believes the UFC may be protecting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Co-hosting alongside fellow veteran Chael Sonnen, DC gives his thoughts on why Poatan is not fighting Magomed Ankalaev, who is supposedly his toughest matchup yet.

With Magomed Ankalaev scheduled to fight Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, Daniel Cormier believes the risk and stakes would be high with a potential win for the Russian light heavyweight contender. Check out what DC had to say in ESPN’s Good Guy Bad Guy show.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is arguably the biggest star in the organization as of recent. The Brazilian contender’s quick rise to stardom was caused by the spectacular performances delivered in the octagon. His knockout wins over Israel Adesanya and Jamahal Hill are some of the most viral moments of his career.

After becoming the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has defended his title against Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, making him one of the best champions ever in the division. However, there are other contenders who look to take on Poatan for the belt. One such fighter is Russia’s Magomed Ankalaev, who claimed he would dominate the champ .

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. He believes that the Russian contender could be a real problem for the star that Poatan is. DC said his ‘jaw dropped’ after he saw that Aleksandar Rakic was taking on The Russian Terror at UFC 308, as a possible victory for him would increase the stakes even higher when he fights the current champion.

“I was like, ‘They actually did it.’ Sometimes you gotta protect that Golden Goose a little bit, and that’s kind of what it feels like,” said Daniel Cormier. The former champion believes that the UFC might be protecting Alex Pereira and that when he potentially beats Magomed Ankalaev with high stakes, his star will indefinitely rise.

DC believes Aleksandr Rakic would be a real test for Magomed Ankalaev. He believes that the Russian contender is Alex Pereira’s toughest matchup yet. Although Poatan had emerged victorious against tough contenders, The Russian Terror’s grappling heavy fighting style may cause some issues for the light heavyweight champion.

Although Ankalaev follows a grappling heavy fighting style, the Russian contender believes he can also outstrike and knockout Alex Pereira. The light heavyweight contender aims for the belt as he appears confident in taking Poatan, who is a force to be reckoned with in the division.

UFC 308 is one of the best cards of 2024. Headlined by the much anticipated Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway for the featherweight championship belt and the much anticipated Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev, fans expect some of the best fights in the event. With Magomed Ankalaev proving his worth against Aleksandr Rakic, the organization has no other choice but to throw him in there with Alex Pereira.

Can Magomed Ankalaev do the unthinkable and dethrone Alex Pereira to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion?