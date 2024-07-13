Daniel Cormier Calls Out Kamaru Usman Over ‘Wrong’ Alex Pereira Pound-for-Pound Take: ‘We Have The Proof’

Daniel Cormier claps back at Kamaru Usman for not placing Alex Pereira on the pound-for-pound list. Although he appears to agree with certain aspects of The Nigerian Nightmare’s arguments, DC believes in Poatan’s positioning on the roster.

Alex Pereira surpassed Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings. Fans rejoiced as the Brazilian fighter got the recognition he deserved. However, Kamaru Usman disagreed with Poatan’s positioning and does not believe he surpassed Bones.

Daniel Cormier disagrees with Kamaru Usman on Alex Pereira’s pound-for-pound ranking

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one of the most adored fighters in the organization. After his successful title defense against Jiří Procházka, the Brazilian fighter was ranked second in the pound-for-pound rankings, above Jon Jones.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had his opinions on the matter. On his podcast Pound 4 Pound, The Nigerian Nightmare disagreed with Pereira’s position. He claimed that the Brazilian’s fighting style restricts him from surpassing contenders who possess multifaceted skills.

Upon witnessing this, former double champion Daniel Cormier contested Usman’s dismissal. On his YouTube channel, DC expressed that Kamaru was wrong in his arguments about Alex Pereira’s rankings in the pound-for-pound list.

Cormier calls Kamaru Usman his brother and claims to have admiration toward him. However, he respectfully disagrees. “We’re not determining a fighting style. We’re determining if the style that you have, has allowed for you to be successful,” said DC.

Daniel Cormier recalls Alex Pereira’s short, but successful stint in the UFC thus far. Poatan was the middleweight champion, and successfully defended his light heavyweight championship belt twice in a short span of time. “We have the proof,” said DC.

Although DC agrees with Usman in the pound-for-pound style conversation, he fully believes in Pereira’s positioning. “Love you to death bro, but you’re wrong,” says Daniel Cormier to Kamaru Usman, a fellow contender who he shares a brotherly relationship with.

Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev promising a knockout victory

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira successfully defended his title at UFC 303 against Jiří Procházka. Following the incredible knockout victory, Poatan was immediately called out by several fighters.

One of those being Magomed Ankalaev, who looks for his potential shot for the title. Despite possessing a superior grappling style, the Russian fighter believes he can stand toe-to-toe with the esteemed kickboxer and deliver a stunning knockout.

On his YouTube channel, Alex Pereira responded to Magomed Ankalaev. Poatan believes the Russian contender is trying to belittle him with his statements. The light heavyweight champion also believes it will not be an easy fight for his opponents as he is "evolving."

Poatan also addressed a potential fight with Tom Aspinall. He claims he would fight the Brit if he had to for the title victory. He also expressed his desire to fight Jon Jones for the heavyweight title.

Jon Jones’ next opponent is confirmed to be Stipe Miocic. Bones has also spoken about retiring following the bout. However, with new options in Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira, a fight between him and the light heavyweight champion would be considered one of the match-ups of all time.