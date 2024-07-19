Daniel Cormier Comes to Rare Defense of Jon Jones After Latest Charges Against UFC Heavyweight Champion

Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones amid the latest charges against him by a drug testing agent. Cormier hasn’t found any real basis for those charges and claimed that the masses tend to rush when judging ‘Bones.’

Jones was recently accused of misbehavior by a Drug-Free Sports agent. The agent in question filed a police report claiming that ‘Bones’ had acted badly towards her and her co-worker.

Daniel Cormier comes in Jon Jones’ defense

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones’ awkward interaction ahead of UFC 285 has recently resurfaced on social media. They are arch-rivals and have rarely been on good terms.

Cormier, though, has surprisingly defended his former foe amid the current allegations against him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ said,

“If I’m being completely honest, I kind of thought the deal was BS. I feel like he was approached very early in the morning or late in the evening. He could have been having some drinks.”

Cormier added, “I kind of always thought it was BS. I don’t think much is going to come of it.”

Jon Jones is often considered the greatest fighter to ever grace the UFC octagon. ‘Bones,’ however, has been in trouble outside the octagon on so many occasions.

The latest charges against Jones once again made fans skeptical that the UFC heavyweight champion might be in hot water once more. Daniel Cormier, though, has come to Jones’ defense in this instance.

Looking back at Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s fierce rivalry

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier were the two top light heavyweights at one point in time. Their first showdown came at UFC 182, and the build-up to that fight was heated. Jones and Cormier even got into a brawl after a staredown.

‘Bones’ emerged victorious via unanimous decision in that fight and defended his light heavyweight title. They were scheduled to rematch at UFC 200, but Jones tested positive for two banned substances, and the fight was canceled.

The pair eventually locked horns at UFC 214, with ‘Bones’ earning a finish this time around. The result was overturned to a no-contest as Jones’ B-sample proved he had a steroid called Turinabol in his system.

