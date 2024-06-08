Daniel Cormier Compares Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Picks Most Dominant Fighter Among the Two

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most dominant UFC lightweight champions of all time. Both these fighters have been sparring and training together since their childhood and are from the same country.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, trained both Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov since they were children. Finally, with hard work and dedication, both these fighters made their way into the biggest mixed martial stage globally, the UFC.

The Eagle Khabib was the one who climbed the ladders first and ended up becoming UFC lightweight champion and achieved superstardom after his rivalry with former two-division champion Conor McGregor in 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov then called off his career unscratched undefeated with a record of 29 wins and no losses in his entire professional mixed martial arts career in 2021 after defeating Justin Geathje. Eagle retired early after his father passed away. Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t want to fight in the absence of his father.

Just after The Eagle announced retirement, Islam Makhachev climbed the ladders and captured the championship strap. Now, he has even managed to cross his mentor and friend Khabib and has 14 wins, the streak with the most consecutive wins in a row. No other champion was even near these two best friends regarding domination and aura.

Often, fans compare Khabib and Islam and even debate whether one is better than the other. A lot of people pick Islam Makhachev as a more dangerous fighter.

On the recent episode of Good Guy Bad Guy, former UFC champion and gym partner of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Daniel Cormier made a comparison between Islam and Khabib and picked The Eagle as the more dominant fighter over the current lightweight champion.

Daniel Cormier explained, “I was one of the people who said this early, and I think Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib because of his striking. But as I reflect on this, as a guy that has been in there with both, I don't know if I'll ever see anyone as dominant as Khabib.”

He continued, “How often did you see Khabib Nurmagomedov not look outwardly dominant? So when I watch them, the dominance is different because Islam will stand with you more than Khabib was willing to. But it was in the idea that you knew precisely what Khabib was going to do to you, and nobody could stop it. I don't know that we'll ever see anybody more dominant than him.”

Islam Makhachev reveals will Khabib Nurmagomedov be at his corner for all his fight

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defended his championship for the third time against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Makhachev retained his championship after he choked Diamond in round five with a d'arce choke. UFC 302 pay-per-view was an absolute banger other than Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to the corner of Islam Makhachev after a long time.

Fans are now wondering if Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner for all his fights ahead in UFC.

Islam Makhachev recently answered whether Khabib will be at his corner for all his fights or not, “Well, I don’t know. He ( Khabib Nurmagomedov ) said he won’t be at all my fights. But I think he will be at my corner and training camp for important fights."

