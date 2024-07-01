Daniel Cormier Elaborates on Why Magomed Ankalaev Will Be a Tough Match-Up for Alex Pereira

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira defended his championship crown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at the UFC 303 pay-per-view on two weeks' short notice after the original main event between returning former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled.

Alex Pereira is currently on a prime run. In less than eight months, “Stone Hand” has participated in three championship matches and managed to end all of these matches under two rounds with vicious knockouts.

Fight enthusiasts are wondering what’s next for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who has already defeated the top contender in the division. Will he now move to heavyweight to create history by fighting for a third championship?

It seems like fight fans will have to wait a little longer to see Alex Pereira fighting for the heavyweight crown, as he still has a legitimate test within the light heavyweight division. Magomed Ankalaev is one of the scariest light heavyweights in the UFC. He is currently on a 12-fight win streak and is next in line to face Alex.

Former UFC two-divisional champion and light heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier recently reacted to the matchup between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev after “Stone Hand” sent Jiri Prochazka to the shadow realm with a powerful kick at UFC 303. DC feels Magomed Ankalaev will be the toughest test for Alex Pereira in his UFC career.

Daniel Cormier explained in his latest UFC 303 reaction on YouTube why he thinks Magomed Ankalaev is a legitimate test for Alex Pereira: “Does Alex have anyone to fight? Of course, there's also Ankalaev. But besides Ankalaev, I don't even know who else Pereira has to fight.”

DC continued, “I think Magomed will be a difficult opponent for Pereira because Ankalaev has the skills to move Alex to the floor. But still, there is a danger when you try to move Pereira. With Alex, you can't shorten the distance that easily. He punishes you every time you get close to him.”

Alex Pereira’s UFC record

1. Jungle Fight 82: Pereira vs. Quemuel Ottoni

- Date: October 24, 2015

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

2. Jungle Fight 85: Pereira vs. Marcelo Cruz

- Date: January 23, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:07

3. Jungle Fight 87: Pereira vs. Marcus Vinicius Fialho da Silveira

- Date: May 21, 2016

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:55

4. LFA 95: Pereira vs. Thomas Powell

- Date: November 20, 2020

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:04

5. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Date: 6 Nov 2021

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 0:18

6. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Date: 12 March 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Date: 2 July 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:36

8. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 13 November 2022

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 5

- Time: 2:01

9. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Date: 9 April 2023

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:21

10. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Date: 30 July 2023

- Result: Win

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Date: 30 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08

12. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Date: 14 April 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:14

13. UFC 303: Prochazka vs. Pereira 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2

- Date: 29 June 2024

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Leg Kick)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:08



