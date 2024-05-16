Daniel Cormier Hails Conor McGregor as Inspiration Behind Double Champion Aspirations in UFC: ‘He Made It Possible’

Ever wondered why UFC fighters are obsessed with holding two belts? It wasn't always this way. Enter Conor McGregor, the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship titles simultaneously. Not just any titles—featherweight and lightweight. McGregor set his sights on a double championship, a feat unheard of at the time.

This groundbreaking feat set a new benchmark in the sport. What does it take to follow in his footsteps? Imagine the determination, the resilience. How did McGregor's daring move change the landscape for fighters like Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.

How 'The Notorious' inspired a generation

Conor McGregor is stepping back into the octagon on June 29, 2024, at UFC 303, where he will face Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. This marks McGregor's first fight since his injury in 2021, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Now, what makes McGregor's return so pivotal? Daniel Cormier puts it succinctly: "Everybody right now wants two belts and that has become a gift from McGregor. Love him or hate him, McGregor was the first that dared to do it and because he dared to do it, he made it possible." McGregor's boldness to aim for dual championships has indeed inspired a wave of fighters to expand their goals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, Cormier highlights McGregor's trailblazing impact, stating, "It wasn’t possible before. People thought or knew that becoming the UFC champion in any form was enough... Conor McGregor said, 'you know what, let's do something more.'" This shift in mindset isn't just about gaining titles; it's about setting new limits and breaking them.

Adding to this narrative of aspiration and growth, Islam Makhachev, a rising star from Cormier's training camp with a record of 25-1, is also planning to move up from lightweight to welterweight. He is also set to face Dustin Poirier on 1st June 2024. His ambition reflects the new era McGregor ushered in—an era where the pursuit of greatness knows no bounds.

With UFC 303 around the corner, the excitement is palpable, not just for the spectacle of his return but for the enduring legacy he has crafted. What other fighters do you think will attempt the double-champion feat? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Also Read: ‘You’re Nuts’: Dana White Stunned by Bizarre Request From Reporter at Press Conference