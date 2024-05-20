Daniel Cormier Invokes Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in His Plea for UFC to Schedule Heavyweight Title Bout at MSG

Daniel Cormier has invoked Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier while making a heavyweight title fight plea to the UFC. Cormier wants the next heavyweight title bout to take place at the Madison Square Garden.

The MSG is one of the most iconic sports arenas in the world and is considered as the mecca of combat sports. Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and other legends have given fans memorable moments at the MSG.

Daniel Cormier on why the UFC title fight should take place at the MSG

The heavyweight division is often considered the glamor division in combat sports. A heavyweight title fight intrigues the attention of fans as very few other events can do. Cormier believes that the heavyweight title fight taking place at the MSG would only add to its magnitude.

Reminiscing about legends like Ali and Frazier, ‘DC’ said: “New York City is a place where, when you fight there, you can feel the magic. You can feel the ghost of the Joe Fraziers, the Muhammad Alis…..and the George Foremans.”

He added (via Daniel Cormier's YouTube), "I believe that, if you're going to do a heavyweight Championship fight, you do it there."

Jon Jones is currently the UFC heavyweight champion while Tom Aspinall holds the interim title. Aspinall will defend the interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester. Jones, on the other hand, is expected to take on Stipe Miocic in his first title defense.

Daniel Cormier doubts if Stipe Miocic is the right contender for Jon Jones’ first title defense

Daniel Cormier is doubtful about whether Stipe Miocic should fight Jon Jones next. Miocic hasn’t fought since his UFC 260 knockout defeat against Francis Ngannou in 2021. The consensus greatest heavyweight of all time is now 41 years old.

Miocic’s age and his inactivity have made Cormier question whether the Ohio native is still the same fighter he once was.

As per Yahoo Sports, ‘DC’ said, “I don’t even know at this point if it should be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, and I like Stipe. Stipe’s a great guy, but at that age, with that much time off – look, I fought until I was 41, and I was relatively active before I had back surgery. I fought three times in 2018 when I was 39 years old because I was heathy.”

Meanwhile, Cormier is unsure whether Miocic still has the ability to compete at the highest level. He also suggested that Tom Aspinall should be the next challenger for Jones.