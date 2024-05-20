Daniel Cormier Labels Jon Jones 'Insecure' for Responding to Fans Hate Comments: Details Inside

Former two-divisional champion Daniel Cormier reacted to Jon Jones' reply to fans' backlash on Twitter (now X) in a recent episode of his YouTube video. Daniel Cormier labeled his former rival and UFC Heavyweight 'insecure' for replying to almost every fan hate comment on him.

Daniel Cormier said, "I'm telling you right now, as a guy that has exchanged direct messages with [Jon Jones], that he wrote that. That sounds like something he would write because it's something he gets to brag about. A lot of times, fans will just say rude sh*t that they think can hurt you that doesn't make sense. But that fan was not as off as some might think."

Cormier added, "When you say all that money and you're still as insecure as you are. Coward, no, but he's still insecure."

Jon Jones was actually scheduled to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year, and according to some rumors, Bones was all set to hang his UFC gloves inside the cage and retire after his defense.

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the UFC Octagon, but in recent times, he has been getting hate for ducking interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinal for a fight.

Daniel Cormier slams Jon Jones for calling secondary champion

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have the best rivalry in UFC history. Both are elite-level fighters with great mixed martial arts resume's. Daniel Cormier has never defeated Jon Jones and lost both matches against Jones.

A couple of days back, Jon Jones replied with a hate comment and compared Tom Aspinal to Daniel Cormier, labeling him as a secondary champion in his absence.

DC posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he slammed Jon Jones for calling him an optional champion.

Daniel Cormier said, "It was Jones getting caught doing things he wasn't supposed to do, then getting stripped and removed from competition. It's not the same as Tom Aspinall. Jones was incapable of competing when I was champion due to illegal substances found in his body. It's time to stop lumping everything together, but sleight of hand is something Jon is very good at."

