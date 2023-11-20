Daniel Cormier names THIS fighter best in the world and its not Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier former two-division champion of UFC. Is currently one of the most respected fighters in the game. He is heavily involved in UFC programs as a commentator. Cormier has recently revealed his best fighter and it is not his good friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While talking to MMA Fighting Cormier revealed, “I tell you, nobody wanted those Cain Velasquez problems If that dude was healthy and ready to go, I still believe he was the best fighter. Ask me, ask Khabib Nurmagomedov, ask the guys that saw him in the gym when he was healthy and he was good, nobody was like Cain.”

Cormier further claimed Cain Velasquez was one of the best, Cain was better than him.DC, Cain Velasquez, and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same gym and used to train together at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose.

All Cain Velasquez matches in UFC

Cain Velasquez made his UFC debut in 2006. Velasquez used to fight UFC’s heavyweight division. He has successfully secured UFC heavyweight championship two times in his UFC run.

Valesquez retired from MMA in 2019. And joined the AAA wrestling promotion to pursue his professional wrestling debut. He made his WWE debut and later faced Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel event. Cain was planned to appear at Royal Rumble but got injured and the plans were pulled out. Later he was released from the company.

1. UFC Debut (UFC 83):

- Opponent: Brad Morris

- Result: Won by TKO in the first round

2. UFC Fight Night 14:

- Opponent: Jake O'Brien

- Result: Won by TKO in the first round

3. UFC Fight Night 17:

- Opponent: Denis Stojnić

- Result: Won by TKO in the second round, 'Knockout of the Night' honors

4. UFC 99:

- Opponent: Cheick Kongo

- Result: Won by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

5. UFC 104:

- Opponent: Ben Rothwell

- Result: Won by second-round TKO

6. UFC 110:

- Opponent: Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira

- Result: Won by first-round KO, 'Knockout of the Night' honors

7. UFC 121 (UFC Heavyweight Championship Fight):

- Opponent: Brock Lesnar

- Result: Won by TKO in the first round, 'Knockout of the Night' honors

8. UFC 139:

- Opponent: Junior dos Santos

- Result: Lost via KO in the first round

9. UFC 146:

- Originally set to fight Frank Mir

- Faced Antônio Silva instead, won by first-round TKO

10. UFC 155 (UFC Heavyweight Championship Fight):

- Rematch with Junior dos Santos

- Result: Won via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–43, 50–44), regaining the UFC heavyweight title

11. UFC 160 (UFC Heavyweight Championship Defense):

- Opponent: Antônio Silva (Rematch)

- Result: Won by TKO in the first round

12. UFC 166 (UFC Heavyweight Championship Defense):

- Opponent: Junior dos Santos (Rubber Match)

- Result: Won by TKO in the fifth round

13. The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America Coaching:

- Selected as a coach

- Planned to face Fabrício Werdum on November 15, 2014, but withdrew due to injury

14. UFC 188:

- Rematch with Fabrício Werdum

- Result: Lost via guillotine choke submission in the third round

15. UFC 200:

- Opponent: Travis Browne

- Result: Won by TKO in the first round

16. UFC 207:

- Rematch with Fabrício Werdum (Rescheduled)

- Nevada State Athletic Commission deemed Velasquez unfit to compete due to bone spurs on his back

17. UFC on ESPN 1:

- Opponent: Francis Ngannou

- Result: Lost via knockout in less than thirty seconds into round one

