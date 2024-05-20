Daniel Cormier Praises Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury After Epic Showdown, Looks Forward to Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion. Did anyone expect such an epic fight? Daniel Cormier certainly didn't. In his recent YouTube video, Cormier shared his thoughts on the match. He praised both fighters for their incredible performances.

What’s next? An automatic rematch clause ensures we’ll see them clash again. Will the rematch be even more thrilling? Cormier believes so. He mentioned the anticipation and excitement for the next fight. The first bout lived up to the hype. Can the sequel do the same?

Cormier's couch-side hype

“A lot of people in the know and we speak to them, all knew that Oleksandr Usyk would be a problem for Tyson Fury,” Cormier stated. “I didn’t know that he’d be that much of a problem and I don’t know that they knew that Tyson Fury would be as game as he was to fight in the way that he did.”

Cormier continued, emphasizing the high stakes and the intensity of the bout. "It was an amazing fight and luckily for us, there's an automatic rematch regardless of who loses," he noted. This means fans can look forward to another epic encounter soon.

Excitement for the rematch is building. Cormier confidently said, “The fight that they had today, somebody’s gonna pay a ton of money to see them fight again, and once again I’ll be sitting on my couch watching it.”

Usyk's challenge: A bigger problem than expected

Oleksandr Usyk is the new undisputed heavyweight champion, but he’s about to lose one of his belts. Despite his thrilling split decision win over Tyson Fury, Usyk will soon be stripped of the IBF title. Filip Hrgovic, the long-time mandatory challenger, isn’t willing to wait for the rematch with Fury.

Usyk and Fury are set to meet again in October, but the IBF title will be vacated before then. Hrgovic will face Daniel Dubois in June for the now-vacant belt. The winner of that fight is expected to take on Anthony Joshua in September, just weeks before Usyk and Fury's rematch. Usyk, however, seems unfazed by losing the IBF title.

Will Usyk and Fury’s rematch live up to the hype? And who will claim the vacated IBF title?

