Daniel Cormier Puts Alex Pereira Ahead of Conor McGregor While Praising His Work Ethics

Alex Pereira is the new Conor McGregor of the UFC, according to an Ultimate Fighting Championship legend. Well, the Irish fighter surely had his days of dominance in the Dana White-led promotion. Becoming the first double champ to hold the belts simultaneously, McGregor soon became the face of the company. His fighting skills, coupled with his trash-talking and unique personality, made ‘The Notorious’ a huge crowd-puller.

However, cut to 2024, McGregor finds himself at the dusk of his career. While he still has the potential to garner the eyeballs, injuries have marred his charisma significantly. And rising from McGregor’s shadows is Alex Pereira, illuminating the UFC with his exquisite aura. Acknowledging Pereira’s dramatic rise, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier is not shy in giving ‘Poatan’ his flowers.

Daniel Cormier hails Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier spoke to the media during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony recently. While opining on a host of other topics, DC reflected on Alex Pereira. Cormier stated that Pereira has earned a lot of respect for his work ethic. From 2022, he has fought seven times in less than two years.



Cormier further elaborated, “No champions, guys, fight as much as this guy... When I was the champion, I fought once or twice a year... Alex Pereira doesn't live by those same rules.” And thus, DC thinks Alex Pereira is slowly taking over McGregor as the face of the UFC.

While McGregor remains uncertain, Pereira is always available to save the day. His UFC 303 fight is a prime example. Just when the event threatened to fall flat with McGregor pulling out, Alex Pereira saved the day. He accepted the offer to defend his title for the second time in less than 90 days. Although Pereira seems to have impressed everyone, his UFC 303 opponent has a different theory for his success.

Jiri Prochazka accuses Alex Pereira of using witchcraft

Jiri Prochazka is eyeing getting revenge on Alex Pereira. Interestingly, ‘The Czech Samurai’ has a weird theory about Alex Pereira’s unbelievable success. Poatan joined the promotion in 2021. And just in three years’ time, he has held the championship title in two different weight classes.

Prochazka stated that Pereira uses witchcraft to win his matches. He even asked Poatan to come to the UFC 303 fight without the help of dark magic. Thus, with such outrageous claims being floated around, Prochazka v Pereira 2 promises to be a banger.

