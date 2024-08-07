Daniel Cormier Reveals If He Thinks Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Ever End Their Rivalry: 'They Are Not Letting It Go'

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently touched on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. After The Notorious went on a tirade aimed at the Russian contender, DC, who is close with the former lightweight title holder, decided to weigh in on the situation.

Aside from commenting on the situation, Cormier offered a resolution for the feud. DC believes Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have the possibility of burying the hatchet and ending their heated rivalry. The former double champion got Islam Makhachev involved in this theory.

The buildup to UFC 229 was the peak of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hatred toward each other. From disrespectful posts to backstage fights, the fighters have been through it all. Despite the fact that the much anticipated event took place close to six years ago, The Notorious is still not over his loss.

After former US president Donald Trump named Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter, Conor McGregor had a social media meltdown . The Notorious claimed it was a ‘campaign-ending decision.’ He further went on to insult the former lightweight champion in a series of viral posts on X (formerly Twitter).

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier sat alongside Ben Askren in a new edition of Funky & The Champ, providing his thoughts on the matter. DC analyzed the discourse and believed there are ways for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to end their longstanding rivalry.

Daniel Cormier acknowledges the deep-rooted hatred both fighters have for each other. As fighters usually display shows of respect toward their opponents, the UFC 229 contenders failed to do so. “It's deep-rooted, but it's deep-rooted on both sides,” said DC prior to giving a resolution for their feud.

“The closest thing you would get to resolution in that is again Conor beating Mike and then earning a championship fight against Islam Makhachev,” stated Daniel Cormier. The UFC Hall of Famer believes a possible fight against the current lightweight champion could end their heated rivalry.

However, Cormier claims that Conor McGregor has to beat Michael Chandler. It appears that there is no fixed date on the fight despite The Notorious revealing his toe injury to have been healed.

“Then Khabib could probably try to find some comfort in that, and Conor could try to actually find redemption in trying to beat the guy that became the guy, right?” continued Daniel Cormier. Although DC does not believe this would take place as Michael Chandler has not yet received a fight date.

Conor McGregor has targeted Khabib Nurmagomedov since their UFC 229 run-in . Following their bout, The Notorious had always anticipated a redemption rematch. However, in 2020, The Eagle announced his retirement, leaving the Irishman in dismay. This has not stopped both contenders from going back-and-forth on social media platforms.

As for Conor McGregor’s next fight, Michael Chandler has waited for almost two years for a potential matchup. As it was finally announced at UFC 303, The Notorious was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury. As he had recently revealed his healing status, fans are expecting a possible announcement from the UFC about a scheduled date.