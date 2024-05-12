Daniel Cormier REVEALS Why Michael Chandler Will Not Use ‘Wrestling’ Against Conor McGregor at UFC 303: Find Out

Former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor is training hard for his returning match against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view; the extravaganza is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Another UFC two-division champion legend, Daniel Cormier, revealed why Michael Chandler might not use 'wresting' in his match against Notorious Conor McGregor at UFC 303, an event fight.

While talking on Good Guy / Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier revealed, "Michael Chandler will not wrestle] and you know why, For years we've been saying 'Michael Chandler needs to use his wrestling,'' and then he did it against Dustin Poirier, and he got tired, and then Dustin submitted him, and because of that, he will never go back to that well. He knows that when fighting in the stand-up fight, you get less fatigued."

Conor McGregor was away from the UFC octagon for almost three long years due to a leg injury that he sustained in his last UFC match against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier in 2021 at UFC 264 event.

Dustin Poirier targeted the legs of Conor McGregor and started with some brutal low-leg kicks, which worked pretty well for Diamond, and he snapped his leg at the end round of the match. The referee and doctors ended the match, and Dustin was announced as the winner of the match.

Michael Chandler says he will retire Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler will lock horns with Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view; Iron Chandler gave an interview to New York Post Sports, where he claimed he aims to retire from Notorious One as he thinks that after McGregor loses against him, he will hang up his UFC gloves in the octagon and announce his retirement.

Michael Chandler said, "You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29 will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon."

"That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history. The guy did snap his leg; it was a very gruesome injury, and many, many people wrote him off."

