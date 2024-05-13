Daniel Cormier Says Jon Jones Is ‘Smart’ to Pick UFC Fight Against Alex Pereira

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier and one of the greatest opponents of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently reacted to Jones wanting to face UFC Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Stone Hand has made his way to the top in such a short amount of time in his UFC career and has managed to defeat multiple championship-level fighters from Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, Jan Błachowicz, and many more.

In his recent championship defense against Jamahal Hill, Poatan knocked out Hill in round one, shutting out all his critics and retaining his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent talk episode on his channel, Daniel Cormier called Jon Jones smart for picking Alex Pereira as a potential opponent.

He said, "Is it not the smart thing? Is fighting not 'make the most money, and be as safe as possible'.Generations prior, Jones has fought the best from our generation, him and I, he fought from the prior generation when he was a kid. Now he's saying 'why do I want to take on a third generation of fighters?'"

Cormier continued, "I'm taking Jon's side because I recognize what he's doing.he was fighting all these older guys, now he's the older guy he is trying to make the smartest fight, with the least amount of risk."

What did Jon Jones actually say about fighting Alex Pereira?

Jon Jones is currently on the road to recovery. He was set to defend his championship at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic, but days away from the fight, Jones tore his pac and is out of the octagon.

Meanwhile, Jones is eyeing a return this year. Recently, while discussing his future opponents other than Stipe, Jon Jones revealed he wants to face Alex Pereira because Poatan has already defeated multiple champions. If, by chance, Alex can defeat Jones, he could create history and take revenge for all the Brazilian legends Jones had defeated.

Jon Jones further said, "It would be absolutely massive. A guy Alex has a chance to be a division champion and a goat versus the actual goat: same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There's absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane."

