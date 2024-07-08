Daniel Theis Signs One-Year Deal with Pelicans Reveals NBA Insider

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans intend to sign veteran center Daniel Theis for a one contract. Theis, a 32-year-old center, had played in 60 games during the last season, one for the Pacers and 59 for the Clippers.

His average performance was consistent, with 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds through a 53.2% shooting rate from the floor and a 36.6% score from three in 70 attempts.

Pelicans Lock Down Daniel Theis to One-Year Agreement

The Pelicans need to replace most of the team's time at the center position from the previous season. Jonas Valanciunas, the former center, was lost to the Washington Wizards through a sign-and-trade deal. The team also traded backup players Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the agreement that brought Dejounte Murray to the team.

In addition to these transactions, the Pelicans drafted center Yves Missi as the No. 21 pick in the recent NBA draft, but they had not made any subsequent moves until they roped in Theis.

Daniel Theis is on the roster to play for Germany in the forthcoming 2024 Summer Olympics. He contributed greatly to the German squad's victory at the last FIBA World Cup. During Germany's semi-final triumph over the United States in the tournament, Theis scored 21 points and made seven rebounds.

Daniel Theis brings veteran experience to Pelicans' playoff aspirations

Having racked up seven NBA seasons, notably a five-season stint with the Boston Celtics Daniel Theis is set to be a trustworthy bench strength for the Pelicans, a team expected to be a significant contender in next season's Western Conference playoffs.

Across his NBA career, Theis has generated an average of 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, with a shooting average from the floor of 54.1%.

