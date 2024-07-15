Darius Garland Is Not Leaving Cleveland Cavaliers As He Ends Trade Rumors in Latest Interview

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the backcourt duo for the Cleveland Cavaliers, haven't always seemed like a good fit. Both are guards who dominate the ball and require a lot of touches to be productive. Garland has, nevertheless, become more of an off-ball threat in recent years.

Mitchell recently signed a multiyear contract extension with Cleveland. Shams Charania of The Athletic stated on May 16 that if the team decided to continue with the All-Star scorer, Garland's time in Ohio would probably come to an end.

What did Charania report?

Charania reported, "Furthermore, rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit of Mitchell and Garland and ultimately may have to choose one or the other. Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star."

What did Garland say?

However, during a recent interview with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Garland rubbished those rumors. “I don’t want to be traded,” Garland told Cleveland.com. “Those are just rumors.”

One of the NBA's top offensive guard combinations could be Garland and Mitchell. One of the NBA's top clutch players is Mitchell. If Garland receives enough touches to start and create offense in the half-court, his extensive skill set makes him a perfect fit next to a top scorer. The Cavaliers will be hoping for more output from Garland as he has shown the quality he possesses. If he stays consistent, Cavaliers can be a major threat for the other teams in the conference.

Atkinson is the new coach of the Cavs

The Cavaliers will be led by Kenny Atkinson in the upcoming campaign. J.B. Bickerstaff, who was let go by the team after it lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round, has been replaced by him. Atkinson is a fan of fast-paced offenses built on sound spacing. When Garland and Mitchell penetrate off the dribble and force defensive rotations, they perform at their highest level.

Both can make catch-and-shoot plays from various locations on the floor. Garland's remarks ought to put an end to rumors regarding his whereabouts. Cleveland's starting lineup is set for the next two years at the very least. It must now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to continue growing.

