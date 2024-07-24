Darren Waller Opens Up About ‘Cringe’ Music Video Targeting Ex-Wife Kelsey Plum: ‘Put Myself Out There’

Darren Waller recently appeared on Maxx Crosby's podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, where he discussed his latest musical video, entitled, Who Knew [Her Perspective]. According to many, the song is targeting his ex-wife and WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

The American football tight end thus went on to reveal what he was thinking while presenting that song. Read on to see what he has to say!

Darren Waller honestly discussed his musical video that reportedly targeted Kelsey Plum

This season, Darren Waller, who was supposed to compete for the New York Giants, announced his retirement earlier this year. He has played for the NFL league for nine seasons. However, since his retirement, he has been planning to pursue a full-time musical career.

Recently, one of his musical works became the talk of the town as fans hinted it is targeting his ex-wife, Kelsey Plum due to the song’s lyrics. Many users called it hilarious and a few even dropped negative comments, saying the video is in poor taste.

Meanwhile, Waller explained that through the video, he aimed to present himself genuinely and honestly, sharing everything he was experiencing at that moment.

He went on to say: “I was just trying to put myself out there like in an authentic way this is the s**t I’m really going through,” stated Waller. “If I’m going to put something out there that’s authentic to my life in that moment. That was s—t that I was thinking, that was s—t that I was feeling, and put it out there.”

It should be noted that Waller and Plum got married last year in March 2023 and in just over a year, the couple filed for a divorce. Additionally, the 31-year-old former football player also broke silence on his divorce, earlier this month.

Darren Waller revealed his side of the divorce story with Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, where he revealed how his personal and professional life had taken a toll on his life. He further touched on his painful divorce from the Las Vegas Aces player, mentioning how he lost himself and stopped doing the things that he liked while trying everything to make the relationship work.

Waller also disclosed how unhealthy things turned out to be for everyone. This made him finally decide to reflect on himself and also on the relationship. Thus, he ultimately chose to call it an end as he believed they had so much life ahead of them. The couple filed for divorce in April 2024.

