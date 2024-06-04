Darren Waller Retirement: Giants TE Reportedly Expected to Pull Curtains on NFL Career Next Week

New York Giants veteran tight end Darren Waller might retire soon. Sources close to Waller have revealed that he is inclined towards retirement. ESPN’s reports suggested that the franchise is still awaiting a final call.

The Giants have their mandatory minicamp scheduled for next week. Waller hasn’t attended any voluntary training sessions in the offseason. Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared that the team will let Waller take his time to make the decision.

Darren Waller’s retirement

Waller was live on Instagram on Friday. The Giants TE revealed that a decision is coming very soon. He has been making music for quite some time now. Waller’s new song Who Knew (Her Perspective) was released last week.

The 2020 Pro Bowler told The Athletic that lately, he hasn’t shown enough commitment towards football. Waller recently got divorced from Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. The couple was married to each other for a year.

Waller wants to make his mental health his top priority. He has struggled with substance abuse in the initial phase of his career. Apart from that, he hasn't been able to keep physically fit either. He has suffered hamstring injuries in the previous couple of years.

Darren Waller had a breakout season in 2019. He completed 3 touchdowns and caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards. He bettered himself with 9 touchdowns, 107 catches, and 1,196 yards in 2020. Before his injury, he was the top receiver for the Giants.

Giants plan after Darren Waller

The New York Giants probably assumed that Waller wouldn’t play another season. They added more TEs to their roster. The Giants selected Theo Johnson in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL draft. They also acquired Jack Stoll and Chris Martinez to rack up their TE strength.