Darren Waller Retires From NFL at 31 After Scary Near-Death Experience: ‘I’m Yelling Out Help!’

Former NFL star Darren Waller announced his retirement from professional football in a video posted on his social media platforms. The 31-year-old New York Giants tight-end revealed he had experienced a life-threatening medical emergency 17 months ago, which played a major part in his decision to draw the curtains on his career.

A frightening medical emergency

Waller narrated the horrifying circumstances of the episode that happened a week after having a hamstring strain. While driving home from shooting a music video, he started getting a fever, or was at least feeling it, and later went to his New Jersey home, shivered excessively, and eventually lost consciousness. "I kept nodding off and couldn’t breathe, so I ended up calling 911,” Waller shared. Despite thinking he was speaking clearly, the paramedics struggled to understand him.

While he was waiting for the arrival of the emergency workers, Waller fell onto the sofa, panting for breath. “I’m there, breathing deeply, and in between each breath, I’m yelling out, ‘Help!’” he said, hoping to alert his neighbors. The episode reminded him of a prior overdose; one felt similar to when someone’s power plug is pulled out and they can no longer breathe.

Waller resided in the hospital for 3 and a half days, during which he could not stand, let alone go to the bathroom or feed himself. The experience was eye-opening and made him think deeply about his life. “It was a very scary situation,” he admitted. The event led him to self-reflection on himself, acknowledge that he was not happy with where his life was, and open his eyes to what he wanted for his future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Darren Waller Opens Up on Divorce With Kelsey Plum and NFL Retirement Rumors With Another Cryptic Rap Song

A career of highs and lows

Waller, like any other player, experienced some success and some failures while in the NFL. After getting suspended for a year in 2017 for violating the Substance Abuse Policies, he set himself and went through a lot of effort to recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

He later joined the Raiders, where he was selected to join the Pro Bowl. The New York Giants signed him in March 2023, but his hamstring injury and the medical event during the game affected his year.

Waller revealed that he no longer ‘had passion’ for football as he once had. “I feel like I spent most of my life doing what I should be doing,” he said, describing himself as a lifelong people-pleaser who struggled with self-worth and confidence. His experience last November was a crossroads of sorts; it made him reconsider what was important in his life.

What’s next for Waller?

Advertisement

During the announcement, Waller also appreciated the Giants for allowing him to spend time with his family while training. When he turned his back on a lucrative contract, he made sure to do so with his eyes on the future. He is a mental health advocate, and one would expect him to continue touching more lives, not only on the field.

What does Waller’s retirement mean for the Giants?

Waller's retirement is set to free up $11.6 million in cap space for the Giants this season, providing relief to the troubled team. Even though they are losing an experienced player, they don’t have much to worry about. The Giants are prepared with a roster of tight ends, including recent draft pick Theo Johnson.