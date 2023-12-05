Darvin Ham claps back at Ime Udoka for LeBron James scrap but Dillon Brooks thinks refs to be blamed

In the Lakers' 107-97 victory over the Houston Rockets, an intense exchange unfolded between LeBron James and the Rockets' head coach, Ime Udoka, as observed by Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham.

The heated confrontation was captured by murky audio clips during a minor conflict on the court, where James engaged in a direct conversation with Udoka.

This altercation led to the ejection of the Rockets' head coach and James receiving a technical foul, noticed by the officials.

While Udoka downplayed the incident post-game, Ham provided a contrasting viewpoint. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne managed to elicit Ham's perspective on the event.

Shelburne, referencing Ham's history, noted, "It's the first time hearing such a reaction from him since his days as a player. His time on the bad boy Pistons reflects an enforcer mentality."

The argument between Udoka and James revolved around the use of a derogatory term aimed at James, something he didn't take lightly, leading to a retort from him.

In a censored version for television, Ham told Shelburne, "We don't tolerate crybabies here; Saginaw reinforces this."

Ham, hailing from Saginaw, instinctively stood up for his star player, James. Such a bold stance is likely to resonate and prompt discussions between the teams in the future.

Brooks' controversial remarks and intentions towards LeBron

Brooks had encountered James in last year's playoffs and has since persistently taunted LeBron.

This behavior continued into the new season, with Brooks, the Rockets' swingman, constantly needling James, though receiving little reaction in return.

Upon joining the Rockets, Dillon promptly targeted LeBron again, suggesting he would restrict him in their first match of the season.

"Ready to contain him. He's been performing well, so my plan is to tire him out, forcing him into the 4th quarter prematurely," he declared. However, there might have been a sudden shift in tone.

Commenting on the LeBron-Udoka argument on Saturday, Dillon Brooks stated, "I tried to distance LeBron from it. The referees lost control, resulting in a chaotic game. They performed poorly, and their decisions were wildly inconsistent.

