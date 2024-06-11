Darvin Ham is Returning With Bucks as Assistant Coach to Doc Rivers After Being Lakers HC for 2 Years: Report

Darvin Ham, an American professional basketball coach, has created headlines with his new move. According to ESPN reports, the legend who recently served as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers is back with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers for next season.

He has been with the Lakers for almost 2 years and was fired by the team in May. Along similar lines, a new social media post from ESPN has shaken the world. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, this report isn't less than a surprise.

Dravin Ham is back home (Milwaukee Bucks)

On June 9, Adrian Wojnarowski shared a new post on his X account. With Ham's image, he added the caption, “Darvin Ham is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN. Ham returns to the franchise after spending two years as the Lakers head coach.”

The post further read, “He had been highly sought-after among teams this spring.” It shall be called homecoming because Budenholzer and his efforts pushed the Bucks into a championship in 2021, and the legend played from 1999-2002 for the team.

With the Lakers, Ham achieved a record of 90 wins and 74 losses, reflecting a winning percentage of 54.9%. Despite his moderate success, Ham was dismissed by the Lakers, paving the way for his return to Milwaukee, where he previously coached from 2018 to 2022. Sources indicate that Ham was a highly sought-after candidate among several teams this spring, underscoring his reputation in the league.

Advertisement

His role as the top assistant coach will be crucial, especially following the departure of former assistant Terry Stotts and the midseason replacement of Adrian Griffin by Rivers. Apart from this, how has Ham’s coaching journey with the Lakers been? Let’s take a look.

2 year journey with Los Angele Lakers

50-year-old Darvin Ham's time with the Los Angeles Lakers saw both wins and challenges. The Legend was appointed as the head coach for the 2021-2022 season. His debut season saw the team’s return to competitive form, with a notable run to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

Not only this, coach leadership was instrumental in reviving the Lakers' performance, but the subsequent season proved more difficult.

The Lakers faced early playoff elimination, falling to the Denver Nuggets in a 5-game series during the 1st round. This outcome, coupled with internal team dynamics and expectations, led to Ham's dismissal after just two seasons at the helm.

Advertisement

What do you think about how this move will help the Bucks make more history? Share your thoughts in the comments.