‘Darvin Ham Really Got More Pull Than LeBron James’: Taurean Prince Joining Milwaukee Bucks Over Los Angeles Lakers Sparks Fans Trolling

The Los Angeles Lakers took another blow in this off-season as one of their best shooters from last season, Taurean Prince, has decided to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This decision has shocked many Los Angeles Lakers fans, who were hopeful that Prince would return to their team. The news has led to a flurry of fan reactions and memes, particularly due to Prince's connection with former Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

The Taurean Prince - Darvin Ham connection

Taurean Prince was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, where Darvin Ham was already working as an assistant coach. Over the next couple of seasons, Prince developed a strong rapport with Ham and had a terrific sophomore season (2017-18), averaging 14.1 points per game.

Fast forward to 2023, Darvin Ham had become the head coach of the Lakers and brought in Prince as a free-agency signing. During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ham put great faith in Prince, even inserting him into the starting lineup for 49 of the 78 games he played during the regular season. It was his most number of starts since the 2019-20 NBA season.

Prince was a good shooter for the Lakers, but his major role as a part of the starting unit was questioned by all the fans and analysts.

Los Angeles Lakers fans' reactions - "Prince selects Ham over LeBron?"

The Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets led to the firing of Darvin Ham, who then returned to the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach.

As a free agent, Taurean Prince was heavily linked with a return to the Lakers, but the "Ham factor" came into play.

As reported by Shams Charania, Taurean Prince chose to sign with Milwaukee, valuing his connection with Ham over the opportunity to play with LeBron James.

Reacting to this news, Lakers fans didn't hold back. One fan hilariously exclaimed, "Darvin Ham really got more pull than Bron man, WHAT THE FU—!" suggesting Darvin Ham can attract players in a better way than LeBron James.

"Of course he does, lmao," another fan chimed in, implying that Ham might give Prince a prime spot on the Bucks roster, possibly even a starting position. One simply noted, "Darvin Ham effect," emphasizing Ham's influence on the Prince’s decision.

Then the spice level went through the roof: "You cannot convince me him and Ham aren’t smashing" this fan had a NSFW jab, followed by another who joked, "He ran back into his boyfriend's arms (laughing emoji)."

One passionate Laker fan added, "He saw Ham, his lover, and decided to join him (two laughing emojis)," suggesting a ‘deep connection’ between Ham and Prince.

Meanwhile, a frustrated LeBron fan went full caps lock: "THE LAKERS ARE A JOKE OF A FRANCHISE. YOU BETTER SIGN SOMEONE!!! HOLY FU—, WHAT IS THIS????? FAILING LEBRON YEAR AFTER YEAR AFTER YEAR!!!"

Clearly, Lakers fans are both passionate and hilarious when it comes to their team's moves.