‘Dating Brady Too’: Suni Lee and Devin Booker’s Unnecessary Expert Analysis Sparks Fans Mockery

Suni Lee and Devin Booker, two Olympians, snapped a photo in Paris that went viral. Even though many of their admirers consider these Olympians to be superhumans, they are still only human like everyone else. There will inevitably be interactions between some of the athletes at a major event like the 2024 Olympics. This includes athletes who wish to connect outside of their sport. That appears to be the situation involving Booker and Lee.

Recently, Booker shared a story on Instagram featuring him putting his arm around Lee. Although some fans may view this as a casual snapshot, many others have started to speculate and interpret the picture.

Neither Devin Booker nor Suni Lee have acknowledged a romantic relationship. Of course, there's a chance that the two will have a unique relationship. But that kind of thinking is not justified by a single photo. Still, a few fans think that Lee and Booker might be dating.

On the other hand, an account on X by the name @HaterReport_ put up an expert analysis of the picture that was going viral. The expert analysis of the picture is about to have one million impressions on the platform, and fans have reacted to the post hilariously.

Devin Booker, a standout player for the Phoenix Suns, has been linked to several famous individuals since rising to prominence in the NBA. Notably, he has dated Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner. His latest romance with Jenner was particularly tumultuous, marked by ups and downs.

Booker dated Jenner for the longest of the two models; their relationship lasted for nearly two years. The two celebrities decided to end their relationship in June 2022 following a falling out that happened during Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

It wouldn't be shocking if the rumors that Booker and Suni Lee were dating materialized, as he has been single for a little more than two years. The City of Love, Paris, is home to both Olympians. Considering how far off the 2024 Olympics are, anything can happen at this point.

Suni Lee is already a successful Olympian, and Devin Booker is hoping that he can earn his gold medal in basketball with Team USA, who are the firm favorites to win the Olympics because of their star power.

